LOCAL BRIEFS: SWVa wrestlers fare well in state

Forty-one wrestlers from far Southwest Virginia representing 14 local schools have advanced to the semifinal round of their respective VHSL state wrestling tournaments at the Salem Civic Center.

Grundy leads the way as usual as the Golden Wave put 11 grapplers in this morning’s Class 1 semifinals and all 14 members of the squad are assured of placing in the top six. Grundy holds a 21-point lead over Riverheads in the team standings as the Wave aims for a state-record 25th team title.

Tanner Hartford (106-pound weight class), Brody Coleman (120), Carson Griffey (126), Shaiem Gordon (138), Chris Stiltner (145), Ethan Roberts (160), Ian Scammell (170), Jake Stiltner (182), Wyatt Bush (195), Levid Rodriguez (220) and Logan Looney (285) will represent the Golden Wave in the semis.

Rural Retreat sits in third place in Class 1 with Parker Stone (106), JW Webb (113), Ely Blevins (132), Justin Martin (145), Mason Via (152), Eli Fortuner (220) and Colton Terry (285) still having a shot at a state championship for head coach Rick Boyd’s Indians.

Sam Gibson (106), Adam Gibson (113), Slade Castle (126), Jacob Maxfield (182) and Brad Steffey (220) reached the semifinals for fourth-place Castlewood.

Lebanon’s Cole Jessee (152) and the George Wythe duo of Jaxon Ward (106) and Cody Davis (160) are semifinalists as well.

Union and Richlands have the most semifinalists among area schools in the Class 2 tournament.

Thomas Potter (160), Johnny Satterfield (170) and Izaak Keith (220) reached that point for Union, while Chance Rose (120), Wyatt Spencer (126) and Kaden Dupree (152) did so for the Blue Tornado.

Virginia High’s Kenaz Davis (132) and Orrin King (285), John Battle’s Christopher Faust (113) and Jason Pittman (170), Tazewell’s Talan Hall (106), Wise County Central’s Landon Davis (145), Graham’s Tristan Haas (138), Lee High’s Grayson Huff (182) are also two wins a way from a state title too.

Dalton Minnick of Abingdon is in the Class 3 semifinals in the 126-pound weight class.

The semifinals begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with the finals scheduled to commence at 5 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King takes pair of wins

The King University softball team hit five home runs among its 20 hits to sweep a pair of wins, defeating Carson-Newman 12-8 and West Virginia State 6-3.

Carly Turner hit home runs in each game and picked up the win in the circle against the Yellow Jackets. She had five hits, drove in five runs and scored four times for the Tornado. Rikkelle Miller also homered and drove in four runs against West Virginia State.

John Battle graduate Haylee Dye had four hits – including a home run – and scored four times against Carson-Newman. Samantha Helms also went deep against the Eagles, while Lauren Lawson drove in five runs.

Ridgeview graduate Nikole Counts picked up the win for the Tornado (4-2) against Carson-Newman.

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Bell hired to lead King on pitch

King University has hired Mark Bell as its new men’s soccer coach.

Bell, who has 25 years of head coaching experience at the college level, has been at Eastern Nazarene College since 2016. He led the Lions to a 16-4 mark and their first New England Collegiate Conference regular season championship in 2019.

Prior to Bell’s arrival in 2016, the Lions had managed just 26 wins over the previous five seasons.

That experience will come in handy at King, which finished 2-11-2 in 2021, and hasn’t had a winning season since 2008.