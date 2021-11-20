LOCAL BRIEFS: SWCC women improve to 5-0 in basketball

Taylor Wilson scored 18 points as Southwest Virginia Community College earned a 62-49 women’s basketball win over Louisburg on Saturday and improved 5-0.
Ta’Mya Robertson added 16 points and Liyah French (Holston) contributed 11 points for the Flying Eagles.
King clips Converse
Trinity Lee had 17 points and eight rebounds as King University improved to 2-1 with an 82-75 victory over Converse.
UVa-Wise falls to 0-4
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise shot 25.4 percent from the field, committed 19 turnovers and were outrebounded 54-34 in a 61-40 South Atlantic Conference loss to Anderson.
The Highland Cavaliers (0-4, 0-2) were led by Nia Vanzant’s 12 points as she was the only UVa-Wise player to score in double digits.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E&H pounds Pensacola Christian
Cade Looney (Grundy) scored 18 points and hauled down nine rebounds as Emory & Henry overpowered overmatched Pensacola Christian for an 87-69 win.
Gabe Brown (Ridgeview) added 13 points and 10 rebounds for the Wasps, who are now 3-1. Pensacola Christian is 1-7 and lost to E&H for the second straight day.
Anderson overpowers UVa-Wise
The Anderson Trojans shot 66.7 percent from the field in earning a 104-95 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise on Saturday.
UVa-Wise (0-4, 0-2) received 29 points from Kaeleb Carter and 15 points from Gate City High School graduate Bradley Dean.
King drops league opener
Blake Atwood (Johnson County) scored a season-high 15 points, but it wasn’t enough as King University suffered a 77-73 loss to Converse in its Conference Carolinas opener.
Former Tennessee High sharpshooter Michael Mays added 12 points for King (2-1), which coughed up a 13-point halftime lead.