LOCAL BRIEFS: SWCC stops Rockingham in volleyball

Former Grundy High School star Alexa Fiser shined to the tune of 49 assists and 14 digs as Southwest Virginia Community College recorded a 22-25, 25-16, 25-27, 25-22, 15-6 women’s volleyball win over Rockingham Community College on Saturday.

Ann Frisk slammed down 25 kills for the Flying Eagles, while Emilie Bolling (Cornerstone Christian Academy) recorded 13 kills and Anneliese White (Castlewood) supplied 10 kills.

SWCC (2-5) lost to Sandhills Community College 28-26, 25-17, 25-18 in its other match on Saturday.

Elizabeth City State downs E&H

Elizabeth City State outlasted Emory & Henry for a 25-21, 26-28, 17-25, 25-20, 15-10 victory on Saturday.

E&H (4-8) was led by the 17-kill, five block performance of Carley Williams. The former Tennessee High star leads the Wasps with 120 kills.

UVa-Wise falls to Eagles

Carson-Newman cruised to a 25-12, 25-15, 25-13 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise

UVa-Wise (3-9, 0-5) was led by Tennessee High graduate Adison Minor’s seven kills.