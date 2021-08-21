LOCAL BRIEFS: SWCC stops Alice Lloyd in volleyball

Anneliese White (Castlewood) slammed down 10 kills and Breanna Owens (Virginia High) hustled her way to 27 digs as Southwest Virginia Community College earned an 18-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-18 victory over Alice Lloyd in a season-opening exhibition match.
Maggie Lampkin (Lebanon) had 28 assists and three aces, Alexa Fiser (Grundy) dished out 14 assists, Haliegh Snodgrass (Northwood) tallied nine kills and Hannah Hess (Honaker) had seven kills in the victory for head coach Alexis Carson’s club.
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
BHC to publish football magazine
The Bristol Herald Courier will publish “Under the Lights”, an 88-page full color magazine that highlights the 2021 high school football season.
Twenty-four teams from Virginia and Tennessee will be included, with team previews, photos, schedules, rosters and more.
“Under the Lights” will be published on Sunday, Aug. 29.