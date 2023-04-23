COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Flying Eagles sweep two

Richlands graduate Lauren Earls tossed four-hit shutout in Southwest Virginia Community College’s 4-0 second game road win at Southeastern Community College-Whiteville.

Gabby Whitt (Marion), Haley Kirkpatrick (Greeneville) and Earls all doubled for the Flying Eagles (8-26). Alyssa Lee (Richlands) and Earls had two hits each. Kirkpatrick drove in two runs.

Ridgeview graduate Laci Williams scattered nine hits and in seven innings in SWCC’s opening game 6-3 win. Kallista Deprimo (Elizabethton) and Whitt (Marion) doubled for the Flying Eagles. Madison Lingerfelt drove in two runs and Whitt had two hits in the win.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Tate, Bucs top Bulldogs Nathaniel Tate scattered five hits, struck out 13 and walked four in a complete game effort to pace East Tennessee State to a 1-0 Southern Conference victory at The Citadel on Sunday afternoon.

ETSU scored the lone run of the game in the eighth on a run-scoring single by Cameron Sisneros to drive in Tommy Barth.

ETSU (17-20, 4-8) finished with four hits, one less than the Bulldogs.

SWCC drops twinbillJordan Mize drove in Avery Chaffin for Southwest Virginia Community’s College’s 14-1 opening game road loss at Catawba Valley Community College.

SWCC (9-23) also dropped the second game, 11-0, in Hickory, N.C.

HALL OF FAME

Sullivan East adds to athletic shrine

The Patriot Pride Association at Sullivan East inducted its 2023 Hall of Fame class on Saturday night.

The honorees included Alyssa Hare White (basketball, track, volleyball), Gavin Grubb (basketball), Brooke McElyea (softball), Kelseay Smith (softball), Aaron Frye (baseball, football, basketball), Paige Roberts (cross country, track), Megan Addison (basketball), Cole Green (basketball) Ryan Whitaker (wrestling) and Gunner Griffith (wrestling, football).

Mark Proffitt was recognized with the True Patriot Award.

MEN’S COLLEGE GOLF

King defending league title

King University is currently in sixth place after one round of the Conference Carolinas Men’s Golf Championship at The Preserve at Verdae in Greenville, South Carolina.

King, which won the title in 2022, is 32 strokes behind first place Erskine after the first of three rounds.

King was led by Asmund Norum, who fired a 5-over 77 and is currently tied for 18th place. Tom Bastow of Erskine sits on top of the leaderboard, shooting a 5-under 67.