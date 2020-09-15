LOCAL BRIEFS: Sullivan East will host Union County on Friday

The Sullivan East football team will play host to Union County on Friday, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. Fourteen Patriots will be honored during Senior Night festivities prior to the game.
The game was originally scheduled for Maynardville, but was changed on Tuesday.
PREP BASKETBALL
Tazewell boys, Twin Springs girls have new coaches
Kondwani Patterson is the new boys basketball coach at Tazewell High School, while Roger France is now at the helm of the girls basketball program at Twin Springs High School.
The 43-year-old Patterson is a 1995 Tazewell graduate and a veteran of the United States Navy. He takes over for Omar Reed, who spent one season at the helm before moving to Houston, Texas.
Honaker graduate Brent Coleman and former Tazewell hoops star Jalen Jordan will serve as assistant coaches for the Bulldogs. Josiah Jordan, Jacob Witt, Ethan Mills, Johan Willis and Trae Blankenship are expect to contribute for the club when the season begins in December.
“We will be fun to watch,” Patterson said. “Because we will compete. We have a vibrant, smart, athletic group of young men and it’s their time to shine.”
France went 287-236 in 18 seasons as the head girls hoops coach at Dobyns-Bennett from 1996-1997 through 2013-14.
PREP GOLF
Adkins’ twins commit to Tampa
The Tennessee High golf duo of Noelia and Isabella Adkins will continue their education and golf career at the University of Tampa in the fall.
The senior duo, who, along with Maddie Simcox, led Tennessee High to a third place state tournament finish last season with aspirations for more this season, liked what they saw from the campus and coach and decided to commit to the Spartans, who play in the NCAA Division II Sunshine State Conference.
