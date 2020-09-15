LOCAL BRIEFS: Sullivan East will host Union County on Friday; Tazewell (boys), Twin Springs (girls) have new hoops coaches

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Sullivan East football team will play host to Union County on Friday, with kickoff slated for 7:30 p.m. Fourteen Patriots will be honored during Senior Night festivities prior to the game.

The game was originally scheduled for Maynardville, but was changed on Tuesday.

PREP BASKETBALL

Tazewell boys, Twin Springs girls have new coaches

Kondwani Patterson is the new boys basketball coach at Tazewell High School, while Roger France is now at the helm of the girls basketball program at Twin Springs High School.

The 43-year-old Patterson is a 1995 Tazewell graduate and a veteran of the United States Navy. He takes over for Omar Reed, who spent one season at the helm before moving to Houston, Texas.

Honaker graduate Brent Coleman and former Tazewell hoops star Jalen Jordan will serve as assistant coaches for the Bulldogs. Josiah Jordan, Jacob Witt, Ethan Mills, Johan Willis and Trae Blankenship are expect to contribute for the club when the season begins in December.

“We will be fun to watch,” Patterson said. “Because we will compete. We have a vibrant, smart, athletic group of young men and it’s their time to shine.”