LOCAL BRIEFS: Sullivan East downs Johnson County in volleyball
LOCAL BRIEFS: Sullivan East downs Johnson County in volleyball

  • Updated
Gracey Byrd delivered eight kills and four aces while Riley Nelson had five kills and five digs to lead Sullivan East to a 25-11, 25-22, 25-11 win over Johnson County in a Three Rivers Conference encounter.

Zoe Johnson and Hannah Hodge each had four kills and Mia Hoback had 13 assists for the Patriots (2-0, 2-0).

PREP GOLF

BOYS

At Country Club of Bristol

Team Scores

Tennessee High 152, Sullivan Central 176, Sullivan East 194

Individual Results

Tennessee High – Jack Tickle 32, Evan Jones 35, Cole Self 40, Micah Jones 45

Sullivan Central – Seth Robinette 36, Caleb Royston 43, Parker Leming 43, Tanner Stapleton 54

Sullivan East – Justus Dillard 43, Shea Sherfey 49, Matt Durham 49, Jake Kyte 53

