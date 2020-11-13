 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Sullivan Central's basketball opener ppd. due to COVID-19
LOCAL BRIEFS: Sullivan Central's basketball opener ppd. due to COVID-19

Sullivan Central High School boys basketball coach Derek McGhee confirmed on Friday that his team is quarantined until Nov. 21 due to a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test within the program.

Central had Hall of Champions games scheduled against Unaka (Tuesday) and Hampton (Thursday), but those games will not be played now.

If there are no more positive cases, Central will return to practice on Nov. 22 and play its season-opener on Nov. 23 in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic in Bluff City.

As the number of COVID-19 cases spike in the region, Dobyns-Bennett’s TSSAA Class 6A playoff game against McMinn County was canceled

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Virginia Gov. announces new restrictions

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced new actions to try and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the state and it could have major ramifications for the Virginia High School League.

Northam stated that beginning Nov. 15, all public and private in-person gatherings must be limited to 25 individuals, down from the current cap of 250 people. This includes outdoor and indoor settings.

That could mean no fans at VHSL events.

“We want to make it very clear that the Governor’s order for reduction in public and private gatherings to 25 individuals applies to “spectators” and not participants at those events,” VHSL Executive Director Billy Haun said in a press release. “Nothing in the order prevents VHSL member schools from holding contests.”

The VHSL will provide a more detailed information on Monday.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

Chappell scores two goals

Freshman Madison Chappell (John Battle) scored two goals on Friday as the Blue Team beat the Gray team in an intrasquad women’s soccer match at King University.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hall signs with ETSU

East Tennessee State has announced the signing of Brandon Hall, a 6-foot-4 point guard from Harvey, Ill.

Hall averaged 18.0 points and 9.0 rebounds, while shooting 47 percent from the field his junior season at Thornton Township High School, which is located in a south suburb of Chicago. He led the Wildcats to a 33-1 record last season where he earned all-state and all-conference honors.

Last season Hall led Thornton to the Rich South Big Dipper Tournament and Decatur Turkey Tournament championships, where the point guard was named MVP at Decatur and to the all-tournament of the Big Dipper.

When it came to making his decision, Hall was looking for the right fit and a school where he felt the most comfortable.

“I chose ETSU because it was important to me to feel comfortable and I believe everyone there has my best interest at heart,” said Hall, in a press release. “I love the program, the way it operates and the facilities. This was honestly a match made in heaven!”

