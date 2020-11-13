LOCAL BRIEFS: Sullivan Central's basketball opener ppd. due to COVID-19

Sullivan Central High School boys basketball coach Derek McGhee confirmed on Friday that his team is quarantined until Nov. 21 due to a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test within the program.

Central had Hall of Champions games scheduled against Unaka (Tuesday) and Hampton (Thursday), but those games will not be played now.

If there are no more positive cases, Central will return to practice on Nov. 22 and play its season-opener on Nov. 23 in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic in Bluff City.

As the number of COVID-19 cases spike in the region, Dobyns-Bennett’s TSSAA Class 6A playoff game against McMinn County was canceled

HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS

Virginia Gov. announces new restrictions

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced new actions to try and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the state and it could have major ramifications for the Virginia High School League.

Northam stated that beginning Nov. 15, all public and private in-person gatherings must be limited to 25 individuals, down from the current cap of 250 people. This includes outdoor and indoor settings.

That could mean no fans at VHSL events.