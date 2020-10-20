LOCAL BRIEFS: Sullivan Central ends soccer season with loss

“It’s special to be able to watch one guy with as much talent as those two, let alone two,” said Crockett coach Hayden Chandley said. “Both are special talents and from what I’ve heard about Keller, both are outstanding young men as well and good leaders for their teams. We will have our hands full trying to keep up with where Keller’s at and making sure we get a hat or two on him when we have the football.