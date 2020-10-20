LOCAL BRIEFS: Sullivan Central ends soccer season with loss

Sullivan Central High School suffered a 2-1 loss to Seymour on Tuesday in the semifinals of the TSSAA Region 1-AA girls soccer tournament.
It was the final match in program history for the Cougars (8-8-1), who will combine with Sullivan South and Sullivan North to form West Ridge High School in the fall of 2021.
Greeneville downed Sevier County, 9-0, in the other Region 1-AA semifinal match.
In Region 1-AAA, Science Hill eked out a 1-0 win over Knoxville West and Knoxville Bearden drubbed Dobyns-Bennett, 9-0.
In Region 1-A, Alcoa earned a 6-1 win over University High and Chuckey-Doak edged Cosby by a 2-1 margin.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
NET teams fall in state tourney
Science Hill, Greeneville and South Greene lost first-round matches in the TSSAA state volleyball tournament on Tuesday.
Cookeville cruised to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-11 win over Science Hill in Class AAA, while Anderson County overpowered Greeneville 25-20, 25-20, 25-16 in Class AA and Loretto cruised to a 25-10, 25-12, 25-13 triumph over South Greene in Class A.
All three Northeast Tennessee teams will play elimination matches today.
