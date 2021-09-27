LOCAL BRIEFS: Stratton among 23 Sullivan East HOF inductees

Hunter Stratton headlined the latest inductees in the Sullivan East High School’s Patriot Pride Association Athletics Hall of Fame.
A baseball star at East, Stratton graduated from the school in 2015 with 168 career strikeouts and later played at Walters State Community College before being drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates organization. He is currently pitching for the Indianapolis Indians, Pittsburgh’s Triple-A affiliate.
David Casaday (boys basketball), Jon King (boys basketball), Ryan Flick (baseball), Steve Grubb (football), Dalton Hudlow (cross country/track and field), Jennifer Warren (cross country/track and field), Peyton Kegley (track and field), Autumn Roe (volleyball/track and field), Haley Roe Perry (volleyball/track and field), Kendall Ivester (volleyball/track and field), Nelson Elliot (wrestling), Caleb Berg (wrestling), Logan Chase (wrestling), Vanna Summers (girls basketball/tennis), Kara Stafford (girls basketball), Brandy Watkins (girls basketball), Brittany Scott James (girls basketball/softball/volleyball), Courtney Leonard (softball), Madeline Standbridge (volleyball), Kara Anderson (volleyball), Holly Hamilton (golf) and David Eaker (wrestling/football) rounded out the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021.
PREP FOOTBALL
VHS to play at Spotswood
Virginia High will play at Spotswood on Friday night in a VHSL football game that was a late addition to the schedule.
VHS (3-0) hasn’t played since Sept. 10 due to COVID-19 issues within the program and after having to cancel a game with Wise County Central was in need of a non-district contest. Spotswood is located near Harrisonburg and has a 1-3 record.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UVa-Wise’s Gillespie earns SAC honor
Running back Jaevon Gillespie of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise was named the South Atlantic Conference offensive player of the week after rushing for 166 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday’s 33-7 win over Carson-Newman.
ETSU’s Keltner cited
East Tennessee State’s Tyler Keltner was selected as the Southern Conference special teams player of the week after going 7-for-7 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals in Saturday’s 55-48 overtime win over Samford.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Ward wins player of the week
King University’s Julie Ward was named Conference Carolinas player of the week after recording 39 kills and 37 digs in three matches last week.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
King’s Wade honored