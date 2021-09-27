LOCAL BRIEFS: Stratton among 23 Sullivan East HOF inductees

VHS (3-0) hasn’t played since Sept. 10 due to COVID-19 issues within the program and after having to cancel a game with Wise County Central was in need of a non-district contest. Spotswood is located near Harrisonburg and has a 1-3 record.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

UVa-Wise’s Gillespie earns SAC honor

Running back Jaevon Gillespie of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise was named the South Atlantic Conference offensive player of the week after rushing for 166 yards and four touchdowns in Saturday’s 33-7 win over Carson-Newman.

ETSU’s Keltner cited

East Tennessee State’s Tyler Keltner was selected as the Southern Conference special teams player of the week after going 7-for-7 on extra points and 2-for-2 on field goals in Saturday’s 55-48 overtime win over Samford.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Ward wins player of the week

King University’s Julie Ward was named Conference Carolinas player of the week after recording 39 kills and 37 digs in three matches last week.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY