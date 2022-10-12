Local Briefs: State volleyball tourney berths at stake tonight

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

State tourney berths at stake tonight

The Tennessee High and West Ridge volleyball teams could earn TSSAA state volleyball berths with home sectional wins tonight.

West Ridge (24-10), which won its first region title in any sport on Tuesday, will host Heritage at 6:30 p.m. The Wolves defeated Morristown West to claim the Region 1-AAA title, while the Mountaineers fell to Maryville in the Region 2-AAA championship match.

Tennessee High (31-6), which won its first region title since 2017, will host Knox Gibbs tonight at Viking Hall at 7 p.m. The Vikings defeated Greeneville to claim the Region 1-AA crown on Tuesday night, while Knox Gibbs lost in the Region 2-AA finals to Seymour.

The TSSAA state tournament will be held on Oct. 18-21 in Murfreesboro.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

Bobcats topple King

Ariana Gallegos and Desi White had shots on goal for King, but the Tornado dropped 2-0 Conference Carolinas decision at Lees-McRae.

Kristal Garcia had six saves for the Tornado )1-9-3, 1-5-3).

Pioneers swat Wasps

Lucy Dunlop scored for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps dropped a 5-1 South Atlantic Conference decision to Tusculum.

Natalie Capone had six saves for the Wasps (2-9-0, 0-8-0).

MEN’S COLLEGE SOCCER

King blanked by Bobcats

Kenneth Walton and Douglas Alves had two shots on goal apiece, but the ball didn’t reach the back of the net in Lees-McRae’s 3-0 Conference Carolinas win over the Tornado.

Jack Hyatt had eight saves for the Tornado (2-8-2, 1-6-1).

Wasps still winless

Two winless teams met at Emory & Henry and Tusculum came out on top, defeating the Wasps 8-0 in a South Atlantic Conference match.

Nini Egli had three shots in goal and Ty Catron and Spencer Scott combined for eight saves for Emory & Henry (0-11-0, 0-8-0).