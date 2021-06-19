LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners win three straight

Staff reports
Fernando Medina struck out 11, allowing four hits and one earned run over five innings to lead the Bristol State Liners to a 9-4 Appalachian League road victory over the Elizabethton River Riders on Saturday night.
Bristol, which has won three in a row, will visit Elizabethton again today at 5:30 p.m.
TJ Jackson, who plays college baseball at the University of Illinois,, hit a grand slam to highlight a five-run second inning for the State Liners. Aaron Dolney added two hits for Bristol and Matthew Golda drove in two runs.
Cort Maynard and Ryan Wetzel each walked twice for Bristol.
Sam Thompson had three hits for the River Riders.
