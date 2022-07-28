LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners twinbill canceled

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners twinbill canceled

The Bristol State Liners had their Appalachian League doubleheader with the Princeton WhistlePigs canceled on Thursday due to rain.

Bristol (12-32) went 2-2 against Princeton (18-28) this season with all four of those games on the road.

The State Liners might have the worst record in the Appy League, but they are far from being the worst collegiate wood bat amateur team in the nation.

The Wichita Lobos (3-31), Mulvane Patriots (3-29) and 316 Elite (3-25) all of the Sunflower Collegiate League hold that distinction.

The Glens Falls Dragons of the Perfect Game Collegiate League (6-33, .154), Kokomo Jackrabbits of the Northwoods League (14-40, .259), Waterloo Ducks of the Northwoods League (14-38, .269), Sabeth Braves of the Mid-Plains League (7-22, .240), McPherson Pipeliners of the Kansas Collegiate League (6-25, .194), Storm of the Jacksonville Coastal Baseball League (4-16, .190), Moontowers of the Centex Collegiate League (5-18-1, .217), Chugiak Chinooks of the Alaska League (6-28, .176), Chicago American Giants of the Northern League (5-33, .158), Windy City Prospects of the Metropolitan Collegiate Summer League of Illinois (6-18, .250), Alpharetta Aviators of the Sunbelt Baseball League (7-20, .259), Carolina Vipers of the Southern Collegiate Baseball League (5-19, .208), North Adams SteepleCats of the New England Collegiate Baseball League (10-30, .250), Deland Suns of the Florida Collegiate Summer League (8-24, .250), Ocean Ospreys of the Atlantic Collegiate League (9-27, .250) and New York Crush of the Atlantic Collegiate League (6-25-2, .212) also had a lower winning percentage than the State Liners entering Thursday.

Bristol is scheduled to begin a three-game home series against the Pulaski River Turtles today at 7 p.m., weather permitting.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU picked 2nd in SoCon

Defending Southern Conference champion East Tennessee State is the preseason selection to finish second among the coaches and media during the SoCon media day on Thursday in Asheville, N.C.

ETSU, which finished 11-2, falling in the FCS playoff quarterfinals last season, was picked behind Chattanooga in the coaches poll and tied for second with Mercer by the media.

ETSU running back Jacob Saylors was chosen as the SoCon preseason offensive player of the year.

ETSU opens the season on Sept. 1 by hosting Mars Hill at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.

HALL OF FAME

King names 2022 HoF Class

Four individuals and one team, representing some of the most elite athletes in King Athletics history, will be enshrined in the King Athletics Hall of Fame, representing the Class of 2022.

The class includes Warren Payne ‘69 (men’s basketball), Tyrell Cuffy ‘11 (track & field), Mark Dockery ‘11 (men’s basketball), Tom Winspear ‘12 (men’s soccer), and the 2007 women’s soccer team.

The Class of 2022 represents the first new class to enter the King Athletics Hall of Fame since 2020 due to Covid-19. The Class of 2022 will be formally inducted on Oct. 1 during King Fest weekend..