LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners to host exhibition games

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners to host exhibition games

The 2021 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team will play exhibition games throughout the Appalachian League, including a visit to Bristol’s DeVault Stadium on July 8 at 7 p.m.

The Collegiate Team will feature 48 players on two 24-man rosters, according to the State Liners website.

The squads, which will be split into Stars and Stripes, will play 11 intrasquad games in July in the Appalachian League.

Included on the Collegiate team is Tennessee High graduate and Virginia Tech All-ACC first team honoree Gavin Cross.

Bristol will also host a stop by the Native American National Team on July 9. The team is comprised of baseball players who have heritage in one of the 400 Tribal Nations that exist within North America.

The Tour will take place in Appalachian League communities from July 5-17.

The Native American Nations team is represented by athletes from 10 tribes, while the Western Hemisphere squad, which is called the VNuts, consists of players from eight countries, including the United States.