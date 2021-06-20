LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners take first place in West

Mike Valdez hit Bristol’s second game slam in as many days, as the Bristol State Liners made it four wins in a row with a 12-3 rout of the Elizabethton River Riders on Sunday night.

Bristol improved to 9-5, a half-game ahead of second place Greeneville in the West Division standings.

Matthew Golda had three hits, including two doubles, driving in a pair of runs. Jermaine White had two hits, including two-run third inning double to give the State Liners a 3-0 lead. That advantage ballooned to 10-0 in the fourth when Bristol scored seven runs on five hits and four walks.

Cort Maynard had two hits for Bristol. TJ Jackson and Tate Kight each drew a pair of walks.

King University pitcher Jake DeLisi pitched 41/3 innings, striking out three for Bristol.

Marcus Brown had three of Elizabethton’s eight hits.

Bristol takes today off before playing host to the Greeneville Flyboys on Tuesday.