 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners take first place in West
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners take first place in West

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bristol State Liners logo

Bristol State Liners logo 

 BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Mike Valdez hit Bristol’s second game slam in as many days, as the Bristol State Liners made it four wins in a row with a 12-3 rout of the Elizabethton River Riders on Sunday night.

Bristol improved to 9-5, a half-game ahead of second place Greeneville in the West Division standings.

Matthew Golda had three hits, including two doubles, driving in a pair of runs. Jermaine White had two hits, including two-run third inning double to give the State Liners a 3-0 lead. That advantage ballooned to 10-0 in the fourth when Bristol scored seven runs on five hits and four walks.

Cort Maynard had two hits for Bristol. TJ Jackson and Tate Kight each drew a pair of walks.

King University pitcher Jake DeLisi pitched 41/3 innings, striking out three for Bristol.

Marcus Brown had three of Elizabethton’s eight hits.

Bristol takes today off before playing host to the Greeneville Flyboys on Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to the Chargers and Seahawks to make the playoffs

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

VHSL Regional Capsules
Sports News

VHSL Regional Capsules

  • Updated

Twenty-eight win-or-go-home regional tournament games involving teams from far Southwest Virginia will be held today at venues near and far.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts