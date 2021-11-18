LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners release '22 schedule

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners release schedule

The Bristol State Liners will open the 2022 season on June 2 in Princeton as the Appalachian League unveiled the upcoming schedule on Thursday for the circuit’s second season as a wood-bat league for collegiate freshmen and sophomores.

The league’s 10 teams will play 58 games this summer, up from the 54 that were scheduled last season.

After two games against the WhistlePigs in West Virginia, the State Liners play their home opener on Saturday, June 4 against the Greeneville Flyboys, last year’s league champs.

Of Bristol’s 29 home games, 17 will take place in July.

The final home game for the State Liners will be Aug. 4 at home against Elizabethton and the final game of the regular season for the squad is Aug. 6 at Johnson City.

The Appy League All-Star Game will be held July 26.

Bristol finished the 2021 season with a 24-22 record and third-place finish in the Appy League’s West Division.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Gibson selected 1-6A O-Lineman of year