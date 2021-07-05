 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners lost at Elizabethton Sunday
LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners lost at Elizabethton Sunday

The Bristol State Liners had their four-game winning streak snapped on Sunday night because they couldn’t stop Elizabethton slugger Marcus Brown.

Brown went 3-for-3 with a double, sacrifice fly, stolen base, run scored, was hit by a pitch and tallied four RBIs as the River Riders rolled to a 9-4 Appalachian League victory over the State Liners at Joe O’Brien Field.

A standout at Oklahoma State, Marcus Brown hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the bottom of the fourth inning to give Elizabethton (15-12) the lead for good. Brown is batting a league-best .448.

Bristol (15-10) received two hits and three RBIs from Daniel Stephens, while Mykanthony Valdez scored two runs. Stephens is hitting .444 (4-for-9) in three games since joining the State Liners.

Bristol returns to the field on July 8 at Pulaski.

WOMEN’S GOLF

Street shoots 79 in VSGA Amateur

Recent Richlands High School graduate Caleigh Street fired a 79 on Monday at the Virginia State Golf Association Women’s Amateur Championship at Evergreen Country Club in Haymarket, Virginia.

Street fired a 39 on the front nine and 40 on the back nine and finished three strokes back of qualifying for the championship flight of match play. Street has signed with Radford University.

