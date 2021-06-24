LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners lose third straight

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners lose third straight

The Bristol State Liners lost their third straight game on Thursday night, dropping a 10-4 Appalachian League decision to the Danville Otterbots on the road.

After winning four straight and climbing to the top of the Appy League’s West Division, Bristol (9-8) relinquished its grip on first place with the three-game skid.

The State Liners scored the game’s first four runs in the top of the first inning, but didn’t cross the plate again.

Ryan Wetzel (Baker University) had two RBIs to lead the Liners on Thursday, while Matthew “M.J.” Lucas (UNC Asheville) collected two hits.

Danville received three hits from Ryan Carr (New York University) and three RBIs from A.J. Fritz (State College of Florida-Manatee).

The Otterbots (9-9) are managed by former MLB infielder Desi Relaford and the team’s hitting coach is 2003 American League Rookie of the Year Angel Berroa.

Bristol lost 14-7 at home to the Greeneville Flyboys on Wednesday despite a home run from Wetzel.