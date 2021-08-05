LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners home finale canceled

COLLEGE BASEBALL
State Liners home finale canceled
A 9-3 win over the Burlington Sock Puppets on Monday night turned out being the final home game of the 2021 season for the Bristol State Liners.
A positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test from somebody on the Bristol roster led ty a postponement of an Appalachian League showdown with the Bluefield Ridge Runners at DeVault Stadium for the second straight night on Thursday.
If Bristol does not have a positive test and all procedures are followed properly, the State Liners (24-22) will finish the season on the road at Kingsport on Friday and Saturday.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
King adds Payne to staff
King University softball coach Jake Cockerham has hired Kyleigh Payne as an assistant coach for the Tornado.
Payne, who was most recently a graduate assistant at Lincoln Memorial, played at Kanakakee Community College and Purdue University Northwest She also served as a graduate assistant at Wheeling University.
LATE WEDNESDAY
PROFESSIONAL BASKETBALL
McClung, Floyd lead Lakers to win
Mac McClung (Gate City) and Jordan Floyd (King University) had their moments for the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night in the team’s 84-74 win over the Sacramento Kings in the NBA Summer League’s California Classic.
McClung finished with 11 points – going 2-for-6 from the field and 7-for-7 from the free throw line – to go along with two rebounds, two assists, two steals and two turnovers.
Floyd went for nine points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field and 5-of-6 from the charity stripe and his state line also included one assist, one steal, one block and one turnover.
The duo will be back in action on Monday night as the Lakers open the Las Vegas Summer League against the Phoenix Suns. The contest will be televised at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN2.