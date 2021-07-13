LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners game suspended

COLLEGE BASEBALL
State Liners game suspended
Rain suspended Bristol’s Appalachian League game against the Elizabethton River Riders on Tuesday at Joe O’Brien Field with the State Liners trailing 1-0 with one out in the bottom of the third inning.
The State Liners (17-14) had not gotten a hit and struck out six times against River Riders pitcher Alex Brewer (Lincoln Memorial University) who had mowed the visiting team down on just 34 pitches.
The game will be resumed on July 28 when the River Riders play at Bristol.
The State Liners are off today, before they are scheduled to host the Kingsport Axmen on Thursday and Friday.
Kingsport game postponed after player removed from team
Tuesday’s scheduled doubleheader between the Greeneville Flyboys and Kingsport Axmen at Hunter Wright Stadium was postponed due to an issue with a player.
The Kingsport Axmen released a statement to the media. “A player has been removed from the team for conduct of concern and violation of team rules. As we continue to evaluate the facts of the matter, we have postponed the game and will keep our fans informed.”
Kingsport is slated to play at Bristol on Thursday.