LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners fall in extra innings

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Lines fall in extra innings

Tayler Aguilar from Grand Canyon University helped the Greeneville Flyboys create more of a chasm between themselves and the Bristol State Liners in the Appalachian League West Division standings.

Aguilar was plunked by a pitch from Bristol reliever Corbin Barker with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the 10th inning, bringing in the winning run as Greeneville posted a 4-3 Appalachian League win over the State Liners at Pioneer Park.

Greeneville (22-13-1) now leads Bristol (18-16) by 3 ½ games in the West Division standings and the two teams will play again tonight in Greeneville.

Greeneville had runners on second and third with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, but LSU signee Paul Gervase of the State Liners struck out Darius Perry (UCLA) and Homer Bush Jr. (Grand Canyon) to send the game into extra innings.

The Flyboys made the most of their second opportunity in the 10th. Homer Bush Jr., who also plays at Grand Canyon, scored the winning run.

Bristol actually held an 11-5 advantage in hits, but Greeneville still prevailed.