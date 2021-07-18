LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners doubleheader rained out

Rain canceled Sunday’s Appalachian League doubleheader between the Bristol State Liners and homestanding Johnson City Doughboys.

The contests will not be made up as it was the final matchup between the teams during the 2021 season.

Bristol (18-15) is off today, before playing at West Division leader Greeneville on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Bucketneers prevail in TBT

Tray Boyd III scored 21 points as the Bucketneers posted a 77-50 win over War Ready on Sunday in the first round of The Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum in West Virginia.

The Bucketneers squad is comprised mainly of former East Tennessee State University standouts.

GOLF

Brittain, Hooker compete in tournament

Tazewell, Virginia’s Buck Brittain and High Point University golfer Adam Hooker (Lebanon) led the local contingent at the State Open of Virginia, which concluded on Sunday at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.