 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners doubleheader rained out
0 comments

LOCAL BRIEFS: State Liners doubleheader rained out

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
state

Rain canceled Sunday’s Appalachian League doubleheader between the Bristol State Liners and homestanding Johnson City Doughboys.

The contests will not be made up as it was the final matchup between the teams during the 2021 season.

Bristol (18-15) is off today, before playing at West Division leader Greeneville on Tuesday and Wednesday.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Bucketneers prevail in TBT

Tray Boyd III scored 21 points as the Bucketneers posted a 77-50 win over War Ready on Sunday in the first round of The Basketball Tournament at the Charleston Coliseum in West Virginia.

The Bucketneers squad is comprised mainly of former East Tennessee State University standouts.

GOLF

Brittain, Hooker compete in tournament

Tazewell, Virginia’s Buck Brittain and High Point University golfer Adam Hooker (Lebanon) led the local contingent at the State Open of Virginia, which concluded on Sunday at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.

Brittain had rounds of 72, 73 and 71 as his total of 216 left him tied for 27th place.

Hooker carded scores of 72, 72 and 75 as his total of 219 put him in a tie for 46th place.

Virginia Beach’s Evan Beck won with a three-round score of 201 after recording scores of 66, 67 and 68.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: State Liners to host ‘Road Warriors’ tonight after USA Baseball axes Kingsport’s season
Sports News

APPALACHIAN LEAGUE: State Liners to host ‘Road Warriors’ tonight after USA Baseball axes Kingsport’s season

  • Updated

The Bristol State Liners had their Appalachian League home game with the Kingsport Axmen postponed on Thursday, while their opponent saw their season axed altogether. In the fallout from a tense situation earlier in the week in which a player for Kingsport’s club in the collegiate amateur wood-bat league made death threats, USA Baseball – which handles the primary operations of the 10-team circuit – announced on Thursday evening they were canceling the remainder of Kingsport’s 2021 season.

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts