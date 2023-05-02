PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Stafford to lead the Patriots

Sullivan East has selected Kara Stafford as the new head coach for the Patriots, replacing Allan Aubrey, who stepped down after last season.

A 2016 alumnus of Sullivan East and a member of the Patriot Pride Association Hall of Fame. Stafford spent the last two seasons as the junior varsity coach at East. She played college basketball at Emory & Henry College. Stafford is just the eighth head coach in program history.

LOCAL GOLF

Creasy in qualifier for U.S. Open

Former Abingdon standout and current University of Georgia golfer Connor Creasy shot a 4-under 66 to lead all golfers in a U.S. Open qualifier held on Monday at Eagles Landing Country Club in Stockridge, Georgia.

Creasy was one of seven players to advance to the final qualifying round with hopes of earning a spot in the U.S. Open, slated for June 15-18 at Los Angeles Country Club.

Former Lebanon standout and Western Carolina golfer Adam Hooker fired a 75 and failed to advance to the next round.

MEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Davis earns All-America honors

King University junior Warren Davis has earned AVCA All-America honorable mention honors, marking his first career honors, and third in program history.

Davis set a school record with 425 kills, averaging 3.78 kills per set, which was third-most in Conference Carolinas. He finished the season having posted double-digit kills in 13 consecutive matches, including 13 kills against Ohio State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. Davis was an all-conference first team selection and MVP of the Conference Carolinas tournament.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

King's Moore earns C/C honors

King University senior Drew Moore has been chosen to the All-Conference Carolinas first team for a third straight season, becoming the first Tornado to earn first team All-Conference Carolinas three times and first since 2007 to garner first team all-conference three times.

Moore ranked 17th in NCAA Division II and second in Conference Carolinas with a 2.18 ERA. His six complete games ranked second nationally and second in the league. Moore also owned a WHIP of 1.27, ranking him fifth in Conference Carolinas. He was one of four pitchers in Conference Carolinas to throw at least 70 innings, ranking third at 70.1 innings pitched. His .252 opposing batting average also ranked eighth in the league.

In his four years on campus, Moore is the all-time NCAA era leader with 19 wins, 43 games started, 17 complete games, four shutouts, 278.1 innings pitched and 249 strikeouts. Moore ranks fifth with an average of 8.05 strikeouts per nine innings and eighth with an average of 3.33 walks per nine innings.

ETSU battered in Boone

Ashton King drove in three runs and Tommy Barth had two hits and drove in two more in East Tennessee State's 14-6 non-conference loss on a chilly night at Appalachian State.

ETSU (20-22), which also got two runs from Garett Wallace, allowed the Mountaineers to score six runs in the second inning and five in the seventh. Cameron Sisneros also had two hits, including one of four ETSU doubles.

The Buccaneers travel to Oklahoma State for a three-game series beginning on Friday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Former ETSU TE Adkins inks with Broncos

Former East Tennessee State tight end Nate Adkins - who spent last season at South Carolina - has signed a free agent contract the Denver Broncos.

Adkins played in 43 career games, making 29 starts at ETSU, recording 73 receptions for 749 yards and four touchdowns. He transferred to South Carolina and played there for one season.

Former ETSU running back and return specialist Jacob Saylors has signed with the Cincinnati Bengals He eclipsed more than 3,000 career rushing yards and 6,000 all-purpose yards in his career.

COLLEGE GOLF

Norum gets first team honors for King

King University sophomore Åasmund Norum has been named to the All-Conference Carolinas first team, the second time in his career that he has earned all-conference honors.

Norum, a sophomore from Inderoy, Norway, led the Tornado this season, posting a stroke average of 73.96, the lowest on the team and seventh-lowest in Conference Carolinas. In his two years at King, Norum has an overall stroke average of 74.11, with two top-10 finishes.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King grapplers thrive at US Open

King alumni Forrest Molinari and current King wrestler Samara Chavez had solid outings at last week's US Open in Las Vegas.

Molinari won the title at 68 kilograms, going undefeated, with two wins via fall and two via technical superiority. She will now advance to Final X, on June 10 in Newark, N.J., where she will face off with the winner of the World Team Trials Challenge Tournament.

Chavez made a run into the championship match at 53 kilograms, winning a pair of matches before falling the finals.