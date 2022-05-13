 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Softball season ends for King

king

A historic season came to an end for the King University softball team on Friday when the Tornado dropped a 5-4 decision to top-seeded Anderson in the NCAA Southeast Regional in South Carolina.

King, which defeated Francis Marion 5-1 to stay alive in the double-elimination event, couldn’t overcome a three-run fourth by Anderson, finishing its season with a program-best 42-17 record.

Rikkelle Miller hit a three-run home run in the loss to Anderson to put King up 3-1 in the third. Erin Foster, who scored two runs, had the only other hit for the Tornado in the loss. Carly Turner took the loss, while Union’s Marleigh Duncan finished up in the circle.

King out-hit Francis Marion 12-3 in the opener on Friday. John Battle graduate Haylee Dye, Tinsley Thompson and Turner had two hits each for the Tornado. Camryn Haag and Foster drove in two runs apiece. Ridgeview High School graduate Nikole Counts allowed just three hits and struck out seven for the win.

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Former assistant Goebel to lead Tornado

Nick Goebel, who served as an assistant men’s wrestling coach at King University during the 2018-19 season, has been hired as new head coach for the Tornado.

Goebel was previously the women’s head coach at Tiffin University.

Goebel, who was a three-time All-American wrestler at the University of Findlay, replaces Deral Brown, who left King to take over the program at Newberry College.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Brown makes college plans

Former Tennessee High player Brandon Brown has signed to play at the NAIA level with Lees-McRae College in Banner Elk, North Carolina.

A 6-foot-3 combo guard, Brown honed his skills with the Bristol-based Big Shots Elite Tri-Cities AAU program. Brown played this past season at West Virginia-based Teays Valley Christian School, where he averaged 19 points and topped the 1,000 career point mark.

0 Comments

Tags

