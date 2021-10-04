LOCAL BRIEFS: Simcox in sixth at state golf tournament

Tennessee High senior Madeline Simcox sits in sixth place after the first day of the TSSAA Class AA girls state golf tournament at Sevierville Golf Club.

Simcox shot a three-over par 73 on Monday, five strokes behind leader Sophia Dipaolo of Franklin. Station Camp’s Lynn Lim is in second place after firing a 71.

Simcox will tee off at 8:33 a.m. today in the second and final round of the event.

PREP FOOTBALL

SWVA scheduled altered

This week’s high school football schedule in far Southwest Virginia has been altered.

Rye Cove forfeited Friday’s Cumberland District contest at Eastside due to injuries that have left the Eagles with just 11 healthy players. Rye Cove did not play the final two quarters of Friday night’s 32-0 loss to Lee High after three players were banged up.

Eastside is now 4-2.

Castlewood has entered COVID-19 protocols and the Blue Devils had to postpone their game on Friday against the Twin Springs Titans. No make-up date has been announced as of yet.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL