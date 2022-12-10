Abingdon heavyweight Kadin Hounshell and George Wythe's Jaxon Ward both had solid performances on the wrestling mats on Saturday...UVa-Wise and King both dropped men's and women's doubleheaders as well on Saturday.
Local Briefs: Silver for Abingdon’s Hounshell at Indian Classic
- Staff reports
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
1996 Lebanon High School graduate Ryan Cowden, the vice president of player personnel, will handle player personnel for the rest of this season
“We’re the most hated team in the state,” Ray Norcross said. “That’s definitely the truth.”
Quinton Hensley made sure to take a moment and relish the celebration on the soggy playing surface at Pendleton Field in the immediate aftermath of George Wythe’s 35-12 victory over Grundy in the VHSL Class 1 state football semifinals.
Class 1 and Class 2 picks from the Bristol Herald Courier sports staff.
The 2022 football season ended in pain for Brody Jones. Following a big decision late Monday night, the Virginia High senior now has reason to feel joy.
During a Tuesday afternoon interview, Jones offered insight into his verbal commitment to play at Virginia Tech.
Honored at halftime of George Wythe High School’s football game against the Fort Chiswell Pioneers on Sept. 2 were members of the Maroons’ 200…
Prep Roundup: Dalton Blevins (Patrick Henry), Evan Ramsey (Abingdon), Drake Fisher (Sullivan East) shine; Castlewood, Honaker, Rural Retreat girls still unbeaten
Dalton Blevins and Jake Hall scored 16 points apiece as Patrick Henry powered its way to a 69-39 non-district boys basketball win over the Cas…
Prep Roundup: Andy Lambert (Lebanon), Kendall Cross (Tennessee High), Sam Rhea (Northwood), Chance Boggs (Wise Central) among stars
Andy Lambert led Lebanon’s high-scoring offense with 15 points as the Pioneers powered their way to an 80-25 boys basketball win over Russell …
George Wythe and Graham will both be playing for state championships on Saturday in Salem.
Abby Slagle scored 27 points to help Union to a 46-45 non-conference win over Virginia High on Wednesday night.