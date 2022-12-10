 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local Briefs

Local Briefs: Silver for Abingdon’s Hounshell at Indian Classic

BRISTOL HERALD COURIER

Abingdon heavyweight Kadin Hounshell and George Wythe's Jaxon Ward both had solid performances on the wrestling mats on Saturday...UVa-Wise and King both dropped men's and women's doubleheaders as well on Saturday. 

