LOCAL BRIEFS: Shuler to lead Tennessee High wrestling

PREP WRESTLING

Shuler to lead Tennessee High wrestling

Josh Shuler, who has spent the last 14 years coaching at Virginia High School and Virginia Middle School, has moved across the state line to take over the wrestling program at Tennessee High.

Shuler replaces Tim Marshall, who stepped down after last season.

Shuler, who has coached wrestling, track and field and cross country at Virginia High, has been the wrestling coach for the Bearcats since 2010. He will coach wrestling and help out with the track program for the Vikings.

“I look forward to a great opportunity to join an already successful athletic department at Tennessee High School,” Shuler said, in a press release. “I am excited to join a wrestling program and track and field program that has a history of success.

“I look forward to bringing my coaching style and expertise to the programs and help continue the winning tradition. I’ve always admired Tennessee High for their athletic and academic accomplishments, and I look forward to joining the staff.”