LOCAL BRIEFS: Sheppard tops Bristol practice

Sheppard tops Bristol practice
Brandon Sheppard maintained the top spot Thursday night at .533-mile Bristol Motor Speedway in World of Outlaws Late Model practice for the Bristol Bash.
The three-time defending series champ posted a time of 14.955 seconds. Chris Madden followed at 15.103, with Kyle Strickler (15.156), Josh Richards (15.186) and Cade Dillard (15.230) next in line around the 19-degree banks.
Chris Arnold led the DIRTcar UMP Modified contingent with a lap of 17.154. Next in line were NASCAR veteran David Stremme (17.176), Ryan Ayers (17.198), Nick Hoffman (17.409) and Taylor Cook (17.439).
Former Abingdon star honored
Cassidy Farley of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise earned a spot on the South Atlantic Conference All-Freshman team.
The former Abingdon High School star compiled 27 kills and 17 blocks in six matches this season for the Highland Cavaliers.
Appalachian League to be featured on MLB Network
MLB Network will air an Appalachian League Special on Saturday at noon.
Greg Amsinger and former major leaguer Harold Reynolds will host the new 30-minute program that will preview the 10-team wood-bat collegiate summer league that begins in June.
Among the guests is Cal Ripken Jr., a baseball hall of famer, who played in the Appalachian League with the Bluefield Orioles. Other guests include Jack McDowell, a former Cy Young Award winner and manager of the Burlington Sock Puppets. Coaches and players who will participate in the inaugural season will also be detailed throughout the program.
King advances in C/C tourney
Joshua Kim had 16 kills and Diego Marcano added 15 kills and nine digs, lifting King to a 25-22, 25-19, 25-18 Conference Carolinas opening round tournament victory over Lees-McRae.
Jackson Carroll added 10 kills, Noah Melendez had eight digs and JT Deppe dished out 46 assists for the Tornado (11-12), who will visit Barton on Tuesday.
Defections continue at ETSU
The Brewer brothers, Lederrius and Ty, who starred this season for East Tennessee State, have entered the transfer portal.
Nine ETSU players have entered the portal, either before or after the departure of Jason Shay and hiring of new head coach Desmond Oliver. Those players could choose to return to the program, but have made themselves available to transfer to other schools.
Lederrius Brewer was a first-team All-Southern Conference performer, while Damari Monsanto, who is also in the portal, was the SoCon Newcomer of the Year.
Aluma declares for NBA Draft
Virginia Tech center Keve Aluma had tweeted his intentions to enter the NBA Draft, but will keep his college eligibility by not signing with an agent.
Aluma, a Wofford transfer, made the All-ACC second team as a fourth-year junior this year. The 6-foot-9 center averaged 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds, helping the Hokies make the NCAA tournament.
Early-entry candidates such as Aluma have until May 30 to apply for this year’s draft. The deadline for players to withdraw from the draft is not until July 19.