LOCAL BRIEFS: Sheppard tops Bristol practice

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Defections continue at ETSU

The Brewer brothers, Lederrius and Ty, who starred this season for East Tennessee State, have entered the transfer portal.

Nine ETSU players have entered the portal, either before or after the departure of Jason Shay and hiring of new head coach Desmond Oliver. Those players could choose to return to the program, but have made themselves available to transfer to other schools.

Lederrius Brewer was a first-team All-Southern Conference performer, while Damari Monsanto, who is also in the portal, was the SoCon Newcomer of the Year.

Aluma declares for NBA Draft

Virginia Tech center Keve Aluma had tweeted his intentions to enter the NBA Draft, but will keep his college eligibility by not signing with an agent.

Aluma, a Wofford transfer, made the All-ACC second team as a fourth-year junior this year. The 6-foot-9 center averaged 15.2 points and 7.9 rebounds, helping the Hokies make the NCAA tournament.

Early-entry candidates such as Aluma have until May 30 to apply for this year’s draft. The deadline for players to withdraw from the draft is not until July 19.