BRISTOL DRAGWAY

Schumacher to join Legends of Thunder Valley

Tony Schumacher, NHRA’s winningest Top Fuel driver in history, will be inducted into Bristol Dragway’s Legends of Thunder Valley, the historic track’s official hall of fame, during next weekend’s NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.

Six of the “The Sarge’s” record 86 career Top Fuel victories came at Bristol Dragway during his distinguished career. The eight-time NHRA world champion, who will be competing in JCM Racing’s SCAG Power Equipment Top Fuel dragster next weekend, says he’s looking to add more wins to his stats at one of his favorite tracks on the circuit.

Schumacher, 53, is the 20th inductee in the prestigious Legends of Thunder Valley and joins his father, 2014 honoree Don Schumacher, in the exclusive club. Schumacher is also only the second member to be inducted while he is still an active racer, joining 2016 inductee John Force, who continues to compete in the NHRA Funny Car category.

Schumacher, a Chicago native who currently resides in Austin, Texas, dominated NHRA’s Top Fuel category in the 2000s. He won six consecutive world championship titles from 2004-2009. His incredible 2008 season, where he was named Driver of the Year for all of motorsports, was perhaps his best ever, where he won 15 races in 18 final rounds and posted 9 No. 1 qualifying awards and never lost a first-round pairing that season.

He also claimed NHRA Top Fuel world championship titles in 1999, driving the Exide Batteries dragster to one victory in 5 final round appearances, and in 2014, where he won five times in six final rounds.

PRO TENNIS

ETSU's Gille advances in Paris

East Tennessee State alumni Sander Gille and doubles partner Joran Vliegen advanced to the third round at the French Open on Friday after defeating Roman Jebavy and Luis David Martinez in straight sets, 6-1, 6-2. This marks the third straight year the Belgian duo of Gille and Vliegen have advanced to the third round in Paris.

Gille won 72 matches and helped guide ETSU to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances from 2009-12.