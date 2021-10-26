LOCAL BRIEFS: Schedule set for Tennessee vs. Virginia shootout

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKET BALL

ETSU picked 3rd/5th in SoCon polls

East Tennessee State has been picked third in the Southern Conference preseason coaches poll and fifth in the SoCon media poll.

Chattanooga is the preseason favorites in the coaches poll, followed by Furman and ETSU. Chattanooga, Furman, Wofford and Mercer were picked ahead of the Bucs in the media poll.

Hayden Brown of The Citadel was chosen as the preseason player of the year. ETSU’s Ledarrius Brewer and David Sloan were chosen to the preseason All-Son team.

ETSU will be led by first-year head coach Desmond Oliver.

Knight added to King staff

King interim men’s basketball coach Michael Phelps has hired Ashley Knight as an assistant coach for the Tornado. Knight, who played basketball at the University of Alabama, holds the Crimson Tide school record for blocked shots in a career.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU picked 7th in SoCon

The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team has been chosen seventh out of eight teams in the Southern Conference preseason poll.