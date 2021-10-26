LOCAL BRIEFS: Schedule set for Tennessee vs. Virginia shootout

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Tenn. vs. Va. Shootout schedule released
Tennessee High released the pairings and schedule for the 2021 Tennessee vs. Virginia Shootout that will be held at Viking Hall on Dec. 10-11.
Four teams from each state will participate in the two-day event.
The schedule on Friday, Dec. 10 includes: Unicoi County vs Union (4 p.m.), Volunteer vs Gate City (5:30 pm), Sullivan East vs. Abingdon (7 pm) and Tennessee High vs. Wise County Central (8:30 pm).
The Saturday, Dec. 11 slate includes Volunteer vs. Wise County Central (4 pm), Unicoi County vs. Gate City (5:30 pm), Sullivan East vs. Union (7 pm) and Tennessee High hosting Abingdon (8:30 pm).
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King’s Ward earns CC player of week
King University senior Julie Ward has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas Player of the Week for the second time this season after recording three double-doubles and set a career-high in digs.
Ward recorded 5.55 digs per set and 3.27 kills per set last week for the Tornado. She set a career high with 29 digs against Emmanuel, in addition to 12 kills. She also have 15 digs and 14 kills against Erskine and 17 digs and 10 kills at Southern Wesleyan.
King blows past Bobcats
Julie Ward had 18 kills, 14 digs and three aces, Hailee Blankenship added 11 digs and seven kills, ad Abigail Belcher (Abingdon) and Brittney Ramsey had six kills each in King’s 25-22, 25-21, 27-25 Conference Carolinas victory over Lees-McRae.
King (15-10, 10-4) also received 14 digs from Georgia Davis and 15 by Claire Wilson. Katie Harless (Abingdon) had seven digs and three aces for King.
Wasps sting Johnson & Wales
Emory & Henry improved to 11-11 on the season with a three-set sweep of the Wildcats.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Roach takes top honors for Tornado
King sophomore Veronica Roach claimed Conference Carolinas Player of the Week after leading the Tornado to a win and draw in two matches. She accounted for game-tying and game-winning goals and added two assists.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
ETSU moves to 13th in poll
The East Tennessee State football team has moved from 14th to 13th in the FCS Stats Perform poll after last Saturday’s 17-13 win at Furman. The Bucs remained 14th in the AFCA Coaches Top 25 poll.
ETSU, which will host VMI on Nov. 6, has climbed to as high as 10th in each of the polls this season.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKET BALL
ETSU picked 3rd/5th in SoCon polls
East Tennessee State has been picked third in the Southern Conference preseason coaches poll and fifth in the SoCon media poll.
Chattanooga is the preseason favorites in the coaches poll, followed by Furman and ETSU. Chattanooga, Furman, Wofford and Mercer were picked ahead of the Bucs in the media poll.
Hayden Brown of The Citadel was chosen as the preseason player of the year. ETSU’s Ledarrius Brewer and David Sloan were chosen to the preseason All-Son team.
ETSU will be led by first-year head coach Desmond Oliver.
Knight added to King staff
King interim men’s basketball coach Michael Phelps has hired Ashley Knight as an assistant coach for the Tornado. Knight, who played basketball at the University of Alabama, holds the Crimson Tide school record for blocked shots in a career.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU picked 7th in SoCon
The East Tennessee State women’s basketball team has been chosen seventh out of eight teams in the Southern Conference preseason poll.
Led by first-year head coach Simon Harris, ETSU was picked seventh by the league’s coaches and media despite returning seven players, in addition to eight newcomers, which includes four NCAA Division I transfers.
Mercer and Samford were 1-2 in each of the two polls.
Andrea Cornoyer of Samford was chosen to repeat as SoCon player of the year.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Vezzetti takes interim role on mats
Tony Vezzetti has been selected as interim head coach for the King men’s wrestling team, replacing Deral Brown, who resigned to take over the program at Newberry last month.
Vezzetti was a three-time NCAA All-American at Notre Dame College, spending a year serving as a coach with Greg Gomez Trained Wrestling in Illinois before arriving at King in July.
King picked 6th in Conference Carolinas
Three-time defending champion Newberry has been picked to four-peat in the 2021-22 South Atlantic Conference Carolinas men’s wrestling preseason poll.
The Wolves, who will be led by former King head coach Deral Brown, received 11 first place votes and 96 points, one better than conference newcomer UNC-Pembroke. King was chosen sixth out of 11 schools.
King is expected to be led by Christian Small (141 pounds), Trent Mahoney (157) and Rylee Billings (133).