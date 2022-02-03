LOCAL BRIEFS: Salem snaps E&H's six-game win streak

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Salem snaps E&H win streak

Five players reached double figures for Emory & Henry, but the Wasps fell in overtime at the King Center.

Cade Looney led the Wasps (14-6) with 20 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Gabe Brown (16 points) and Malcolm Morgan (11 points) were the other leaders for E&H, which converted 10 3-pointers.

The Wasps, which had won six straight games, missed a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer. Salem (14-5) is an NCAA Division II independent.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

ETSU wins third game

Damiah Griffin led three ETSU double figure scorers with 14 points to lead the Buccaneers to a 76-69 Southern Conference home victory over Samford.

Courtney Moore had 12 points and six assists, while Carly Hooks had 12 points and six rebounds. Gate City graduate Sarah Thompson had six points, both on 3s, George Wythe’s Meleah Kirtner played, but did not score for the Buccaneers (3-17, 2-5).

SWCC improves to 10-4

Holston graduate Liyah French scored 13 points to lead Southwest Virginia Community College to a 52-37 win over Guilford Tech.

Destiny Jarnigan added 10 points and Ta’Mya Robertson added nine for the Eagles, who improved to 10-4 on the season, including an 8-2 conference mark.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King’s DeLawder earns monthly award

King University women’s wrestler Montana DeLawder has been chosen as the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Southeast Region Wrestler of the Month.

DeLawder helped the Tornado win their fifth NWCA National Duals title, taking three wins at the event. She is now 16-1 on the season, has won her last 13 bouts and is currently ranked number one at 130 pounds in the NWCA poll.

She joins Sage Mortimer (November) an Ana Luciano (December) as King winners this season.

Tornado blanks Limestone

The top-ranked King University women’s wrestling team defeated No. 14 Limestone 47-0 on senior night to improve to 8-0 on the season. It was King’s only home match of the season.

Ten different King wrestlers picked up wins, including top-rranked Montana DeLawder (136 pounds), second-ranked Sage Mortimer (116), Ana Luciano (143) and Ashlynn Ortega (155), and third-ranked Cheyenne Sisenstein and Nia Crosdale.

HIGH SCHOOL SWIM & DIVE

Local swimmers claim NET honors

Tennessee High senior Sophie Arnold has earned All-Northeast Tennessee second team honors in the 100-meter freestyle, and picked up third place acclaim in the 200 freestyle.

Other Tennessee High girls to pick up third place honors included Olivia Matney (50 free, 100 free), Molly Johnson (500 free) and Kaylie Cunningham (100 butterfly).

Tennessee High freshman diver Jonathan Helms was a first-team boys honoree. Adam Peltier was second team in diving, while third team awards went to Ian Webb (200 free, 500 free), Brady Nab (100 breaststroke) and Paul Letson (200 IM).

West Ridge’s Avery Padgett was third in the 500 freestyle.