LOCAL BRIEFS: Rye Cove postponed sports for week, forfeits football game to J.I. Burton

Rye Cove postpones events
Rye Cove High School has postponed athletic events for the remainder of the week while following coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols. The Eagles forfeited their Cumberland District football game on Saturday at J.I. Burton.
King’s Counts honored
King sophomore pitcher Nikole Counts has been chosen as the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Pitcher of the Week.
A graduate of Ridgeview High School, Counts split a pair of decisions last weekend, posting a 1.08 ERA in allowing just two earned runs in a win over Emmanuel and loss to Erskine. She allowed nine hits in those two games, while striking on seven.
UVa-Wise splits twinbill
Kailey Huffman’s walk-off RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the University of Virginia’s College at Wise a 3-2 win over Carson-Newman in the first game of a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader.
Carson-Newman bounced back with a 10-1 victory in the nightcap as Keeley Quillen (Gate City) homered for the Eagles. Quillen went 1-for-3 in each game.
Lilly Holston had three hits to lead ETSU (9-5) past Radford 9-1 in the opening game of a doubleheader.
The Buccaneers went 10 innings before defeating the Highlanders 4-2 on a two-run walkoff home run by Julia Fritz, who also picked up the win in the circle in the final game.
Tornado claims awards
The King baseball due of Drew Moore and Austin Meyer has earned Conference Carolinas weekly awards.
Moore allowed five hits, struck out 10 in a seven inning complete game effort in a win over Chowan, leading to Conference Carolina Pitcher of the Week honors.
Meyer picked up Conference Carolinas Player of the Week after batting .571 in last weekend’s sweep of Chowan, collecting eights hits, including one double, while scoring five runs and driving in five more.
Vols thrash Bucs
No. 20 Tennessee (15-2) clubbed three home runs in defeated ETSU 17-5.
Jackson Greer and Jake Madole homered for the Buccaneers (12-3).
Danville unveils name
Danville’s entry in the Appalachian League will be known as the Otterbots the franchise announced on Tuesday. Princeton is the only club in the 10-team amateur wood-bat league that has not announced its nickname yet.
Railsplitters split Tornado
Joshua Kim had 14 kills and eight digs and Diego Marcano added nine kills, but King dropped a 25-21, 27-25, 25-19 non-conference decision at Lincoln Memorial.
JT Deppe added 29 assists, four digs and three blocks for King (7-9), which hosts Limestone on Friday. Douglas Florencio and Aaron Milstead had four blocks apiece in the loss.
Brewer earns honors
ETSU redshirt junior Ledarrius Brewer (Meridian, Miss.) has earned National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) all-district honors.
Brewer, who received first team all-Southern Conference honors by the league coaches and media, averaged 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.1 minutes per game.
O’Ferrel crowned
Meghan O’Ferral collected King’s lone goal off an assist from Megan Brody to lift King to a 1-0 in over Converse, picking up Conference Carolinas Offensive Player of the Week honors.
The win was Paul Shaw’s first as head coach of the Tornado.
King competes in S.C.
Noah Jones fired a 73 to place eighth and lead King to a third place finish in the rain-shortened Cherokee Valley Invitational in Travelers Rest, S.C. Alex Bradford added a 74 for the Tornado.
Sasha Gardiner paced the Tornado women’s team with an 82 to finish seventh in the event. King did not have a team score in the women’s competition.
AND TUMBLING
Reynolds tumbles
Catherine Reynolds has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas Acrobatics and Tumbling Athlete of the Week.
Reynolds led King past Belmont Abbey, completing in 10 heats, breaking her own program-high in the tumbling open pass. She also helped the Tornado set season highs in seven other events. She helped King to its second best tumbling even score in program history.