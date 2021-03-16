LOCAL BRIEFS: Rye Cove postponed sports for week, forfeits football game to J.I. Burton

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

King’s Counts honored

King sophomore pitcher Nikole Counts has been chosen as the Tennessee Sports Writers Association (TSWA) Pitcher of the Week.

A graduate of Ridgeview High School, Counts split a pair of decisions last weekend, posting a 1.08 ERA in allowing just two earned runs in a win over Emmanuel and loss to Erskine. She allowed nine hits in those two games, while striking on seven.

UVa-Wise splits twinbill

Kailey Huffman’s walk-off RBI single with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning gave the University of Virginia’s College at Wise a 3-2 win over Carson-Newman in the first game of a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader.

Carson-Newman bounced back with a 10-1 victory in the nightcap as Keeley Quillen (Gate City) homered for the Eagles. Quillen went 1-for-3 in each game.