LOCAL BRIEFS: Rye Cove football on COVID hiatus

PREP FOOTBALL

Rye Cove program on COVID hiatus

Rye Cove High School’s football team has entered a 10-day hiatus due to coronavirus (COVID-19) protocols, according to head coach Cheyenne Osborne.

The Eagles, who had 17 players on their roster last week at media day, took part in a preseason scrimmage against Unaka and Johnson County on Tuesday.

Radford, Galax and Carroll County are among other VHSL football programs currently on hold due to COVID-19 issues.

GOLF

Creasy fares well at U.S. Amateur

Abingdon High School graduate Connor Creasy fired rounds of 70 and 74 at the United States Golf Association’s U.S. Amateur in Pennsylvania.

The University of Georgia golfer’s total of 144 was just one stroke short of making the 64-man cut for match play.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

ETSU’s Robinson on HERO preseason list

East Tennessee State defensive back Tyree Robinson has earned a third team spot on the HERO Sports FCS Preseason All-American team.