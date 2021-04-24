 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Rural Retreat's Fortuner reaches NHSCA Finals
LOCAL BRIEFS: Rural Retreat's Fortuner reaches NHSCA Finals

rr

Rural Retreat’s Eli Fortuner is in the 220-pound finals of the NHSCA Junior High School Nationals wrestling tournament in Virginia Beach.

Fortuner won his first three matches – pinning Levid Rodriguez from Johnson Central in Kentucky in the semifinals – and will face Nicholas Feldman of Pennsylvania’s Malvern Prep in today’s title match.

Union freshman Thomas Potter (145) and Grundy sophomore Logan Looney (285) will wrestle in the consolation rounds today in the event.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Davis wins for Tornado

King University’s Meg Davis won the women’s 800-meter run at the Conference Carolinas track and field championships in Mount Olive, North Carolina.

The former Dobyns-Bennett High School star crossed the finish line in 2:20.90.

Davis was one of four King athletes to earn all-conference honors as Kolin Miller (third, men’s shot put, 13.59 meters), Blaine Metcalf (third, men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, 9:56.60) and Whitney Christian (third, women’s 400-meter hurdles, 1:05.01) finished in the top three.

SEMI-PRO FOOTBALL

Venom fall to 0-2

The East Tennessee Venom – a local semi-pro football team – fell to 0-2 after suffering a 42-0 loss to the Radford Nitro on Saturday at Impact Community Center in Bristol, Tennessee.

The Venom had dropped 55-0 loss to the Virginia Storm the week before.

Tags

