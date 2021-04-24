LOCAL BRIEFS: Rural Retreat's Fortuner reaches NHSCA Finals

Rural Retreat’s Eli Fortuner is in the 220-pound finals of the NHSCA Junior High School Nationals wrestling tournament in Virginia Beach.
Fortuner won his first three matches – pinning Levid Rodriguez from Johnson Central in Kentucky in the semifinals – and will face Nicholas Feldman of Pennsylvania’s Malvern Prep in today’s title match.
Union freshman Thomas Potter (145) and Grundy sophomore Logan Looney (285) will wrestle in the consolation rounds today in the event.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Davis wins for Tornado
King University’s Meg Davis won the women’s 800-meter run at the Conference Carolinas track and field championships in Mount Olive, North Carolina.
The former Dobyns-Bennett High School star crossed the finish line in 2:20.90.
Davis was one of four King athletes to earn all-conference honors as Kolin Miller (third, men’s shot put, 13.59 meters), Blaine Metcalf (third, men’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, 9:56.60) and Whitney Christian (third, women’s 400-meter hurdles, 1:05.01) finished in the top three.
SEMI-PRO FOOTBALL
Venom fall to 0-2