LOCAL BRIEFS: Rural Retreat wrestling coach Boyd steps down

PREP WRESTLING

Boyd steps down at Rural Retreat

Rick Boyd officially resigned as the wrestling coach at Rural Retreat High School on Monday, ending a successful 26-year run that included four state team titles.

A 1988 Richlands High School graduate, Boyd served as head coach for two seasons at Northwood prior to arriving at Rural Retreat in 1996. He transformed the Indians into an area powerhouse and the crowning achievement was VHSL 1A team championships each season from 2014-2017.

His final squad finished as Class 1 runner-up to Grundy last week at the state tournament in Salem as Parker Stone (106-pound weight class) and Ely Blevins (132) won individual titles.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps scare Catamounts

Brylee Jones scored 15 points and Alexis Hoppers added 10 to lead Emory & Henry, which dropped a heartbreaking 42-39 win at Southern Conference member Western Carolina.

Western Carolina (7-21) outscored the Wasps 15-11 in the fourth quarter to secure the victory.

Emory & Henry (12-12), which got a trio of 3s from Jones, will conclude its season by hosting Carolina University on Saturday.

King dribbles past Converse

Ryleigh Fritz tallied 13 points and seven rebounds and Alexa Gramann added six points and 10 boards to lead King to a 50-45 Conference Carolinas home win over Converse.

King (13-11, 12-9), which will conclude its regular season by hosting Chowan on Thursday, also received nine points and four steals by Brianna Dunbar.

Antonelli selected to Hall of Fame

Debbie Antonelli, whose son, Patrick, plays for Emory & Henry College, has been chosen as a contributor to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in Knoxville, Tenn.

She will be inducted with the Class of 2022 on June 11, and will be joining, among others, WNBA and former NBA coach Becky Hammon and two-time Olympic gold medalist DeLisha Milton-Jones.

Antonelli, who played at North Carolina State, has been a television analyst since 1988 for both men’s and women’s games for ESPN.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Wasps shoots past Carolina

Ridgeview graduate Gabe Brown scored 18 points to lead five Wasps in double figures in an 84-73 win over Carolina University.

Cade Looney (Grundy) added 15 points and seven rebounds for Emory & Henry. Kevin Grau Rodriguez tallied 15 points, Malcolm Morgan added 11 points and Micah Banks had for the Wasps.

Patrick Antonelli pulled down 11 rebounds and dished out seven assists for Emory & Henry (16-9), which will conclude its season on Saturday by hosting Carolina in a rematch.

King wears down Converse

Tennessee High graduate Michael Mays canned seven 3s and finished with 27 points to lead King to an 87-76 Conference Carolinas home victory over Converse.

Isaiah Curry also had a monster game for the Tornado with 15 points and 15 rebounds. Kenny Turner added 10 points for the Tornado (13-14, 10-14), which will conclude their regular season on Thursday by hosting Chowan.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Crusaders sting Wasps

Lydia Taylor had a double among four hits for Emory & Henry, which dropped a 6-0 decision to Belmont Abbey. The scheduled second game was rained out.

Morgan Silvis, Emily Scaggs and Hailee Mince had singles for the Wasps (8-3). Avery Adkins took the loss in the circle.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

ETSU-Virginia Tech a no contest

A 1-hour and 34-minute rain delay forced East Tennessee State’s visit to Virginia Tech to be called a no contest.

ETSU led 1-0 when the rain began during the second inning.

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

Small claims weekly honors

King University wrestler Christian Small has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas men’s wrestler of the week after posting a 3-0 mark last week, all against South Atlantic Conference Carolinas opponents.

Small, who is 28-2 and ranked sixth in the nation, won the award for the first time in his career with the Tornado.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

King competes in CC meet

The King University women’s track team finished sixth in the Carolinas Indoor Track & Field Championships that ended on Monday in Winston-Salem, N.C.

The distance medley relay team of Morgan Whitley, Callie Kuchinski, Katy Neubert and Chloe Wade won the distance medley relay, and Ashley Doyles won the 3000 meters and finished second in the 5000.

Kolin Miller finished third in the weight throw to pace the Tornado to a 10th place men’s team finish.

COLLEGE ACROBATICS

& TUMBLING

King’s Guittard earns CC award

Claire Guittard did everything from the base to tumble to claim the Conference Carolinas player of the week, leading 10th-ranked King past Chowan.

It was the second time she won the weekly award.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

Nominations open for King HoF

King University will be taking nominations from now until March 31 for the King Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2022.

There are currently 75 individuals and teams in the King Athletic Hall of Fame with the most recent members being inducted in 2021.

To be eligible for induction, nominees must have graduated at least 10 years ago (2012 or earlier). The 2022 induction ceremony will take place on October 1 during King Fest.

A nomination form can be found at kingtornado.com.