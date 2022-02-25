LOCAL BRIEFS: Roller to wrestle for bronze in TSSAA state tourney

Tennessee High’s Perry Roller fell short in his quest for a state wrestling championship on Friday, but he will return to Bristol with a medal.

Roller faces Pigeon Forge’s Wyatt Howard today in the third-place match of the 138-pound weight class at the TSSAA Class A state tournament in Franklin.

Roller dropped a 4-3 decision to Sycamore’s Dalen Kimble in Friday’s semifinals, but bounced back by pinning Munford’s Christian Perez in 2:23 to get a shot at a third-place finish today.

Wachipi Hamelryck (120) and Amelia Malcolm (140) of Sullivan East will wrestle fifth-place matches today in the girls state tournament. Hamelryck tangles with West Creek’s Jes’orla Barefield, while Malcolm grapples with Charlotte Barron of St. Andrew’s Sewanee.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

E&H clips Covenant

Freshmen Sean Davis-Cherry and Luke Kennedy starred in Emory & Henry’s 7-6 victory over Covenant on Friday.

Davis-Cherry went 2-for-4 with three RBIs, while Kennedy allowed two runs over six innings of work on the mound to notch his first collegiate victory.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King to host CC tourney game on Sunday

The King men’s basketball team is seeded eighth and will host No. 9 Francis Marion in a Conference Carolina’s Men’s Basketball Championship tournament game on Sunday at the Student Center Complex. Tip-off is slated for 5 p.m.

King (14-14) must win to travel to No. 5 Mount Olive for a second round game. The top two seeds, UNC Pembroke and Emmanuel, have already been earned a berth in the semifinals.

The final three rounds will be held on March 4-6 at Wofford College’s Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C.

ETSU opens with The Citadel

The East Tennessee State men’s basketball team will play The Citadel in the opening round of the Southern Conference tournament on March 4 in Asheville, N.C.

ETSU (14-16), which would play top-seeded Chattanooga with a win, must win four games in four day to claim the SoCon title.

The Buccaneers concludes their regular season on Sunday at North Carolina-Greensboro.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

King to host CC tourney game on Monday

The King women’s basketball team is seeded sixth and will host the winner of No. 7 Francis Marion and No. 10 North Greenville on Monday in the Conference Carolinas Women’s Basketball Championship game at the Student Center Complex. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.

King (13-12) would play No. 3 Belmont Abbey in the quarterfinals with a win. The top two seeds, Barton and Mount Olive, have already earned a berth in the semifinals.

The final three rounds will be held on March 4-6 at Wofford College.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King’s Moorman rewarded for success

King University women’s wrestling coach Jason Moorman has been chosen as the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) Southeast Region Coach of the Year.

Moorman led the Tornado to their fifth NWCA National Duals championship in January and has guided King to a perfect 8-0 record in dual matches. The Tornado have been ranked first in the NWCA Poll in each of the last four polls after starting the year ranked second in the preseason poll.

King won their second straight NCWWC Southeast Regional championship with nine individuals taking home regional titles. Three different Tornado have been ranked No. 1 throughout the season and the Tornado have been the only team to have individuals ranked at each of the 10 weight classes.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Mount Olive edges King

Dominic Hagerty had 21 kills in Mount Olive’s 25-17, 23-25, 30-28, 23-25, 16-14 win over the Tornado of King University.

King (4-9, 3-2) was led by the 19-kill, 15-dig, two-ace stat line of Suetonius Harris.