LOCAL BRIEFS: Roller finishes fourth in state wrestling; East duo places fifth

PREP WRESTLING

Roller finishes fourth; East duo places fifth

Perry Roller completed his superb wrestling career at Tennessee High with a fourth-place finish in the 138-pound weight class at the TSSAA Class A state wrestling tournament in Franklin.

Roller went 3-2 in the state tourney and was pinned by Wyatt Howard of Pigeon Forge in 1:31 in Saturday’s third-place match. He finished the season with a 34-6 record and had more than 100 wins over the course of his career.

Greeneville crowned four state champs to take the team title by 56 points over runner-up Signal Mountain. Meanwhile, Dobyns-Bennett’s Max Norman won the 145-pound title in the Class AA meet.

In the girls state tournament, Sullivan East’s Wachipi Hamelryck (120) and Amelia Malcolm (145) each went 4-2 and brought home fifth-place medals.

Hamelryck pinned Jes’onla Barefield of West Creek in 45 seconds in the fifth-place match, while Malcolm needed just 12 seconds to stick the shoulders of St. Andrew Sewanee’s Charlotte Barron to the mat.

The Patriots were tied for 16th in the team standings.

MEN’S COLLEGE WRESTLING

King’s Boone wins title

King University’s Dallas Boone won the 157-pound weight class at the NCAA Division II Supper Region II championship on Saturday in Pembroke, North Carolina.

Christian Small (141) and Demetri Teddlie (149) finished second in joining Boone as national tournament qualifiers for the Tornado.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Hall, Graham star for Tornado

Former Tennessee High standouts Davis Hall and Deric Graham each had two hits as King University collected a 7-4 win over Belmont Abbey in the first game of a Conference Carolinas doubleheader.

Drew Moore pitched a complete-game four-hitter with 10 strikeouts for King (6-4, 3-2), which suffered a 6-0 setback in the second game. Hall also had a hit in the nightcap and has a .258 batting average.

Harness homers for Cavs

Cole Harness (Eastside) hit his fourth home run of the season for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, but it wasn’t enough as the Highland Cavaliers dropped a 9-8 decision to Coker in the first game of a South Atlantic Conference doubleheader.

UVa-Wise (3-10, 0-3) managed just three hits in suffering a 4-1 loss in the nightcap. UVa-Wise has a team ERA of 10.22.

Covenant clips E&H

Hayden Milley’s first-inning home run was the only run Emory & Henry managed in a 6-1 loss to Covenant.

The Wasps (3-6) were hurt by three errors and six walks.

SWCC swept

Anthony Houchins (Lebanon) and Caleb Collins (Abingdon) had good days, but it wasn’t enough as Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a doubleheader to Cleveland State by scores of 14-5 and 9-0.

Houchins had two hits in each game and is now hitting .308, while Collins went 3-for-4 with two RBIs in the opener and now has a .387 batting average.

The Flying Eagles are 0-13-1.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

E&H wins twice

Emory & Henry College won both its games at Saturday’s King Invitational in Bristol.

Morgan Silvis homered and Allyson Steadman (Sullivan Central) scored two runs as the Wasps topped regional rival King, 7-4, while Lydia Taylor had three RBIs in a victory over Queens.

E&H is now 10-3.

King (7-5) rebounded to the loss to E&H with a 12-11, eight-inning win over Queens as Rikkelle Miller hit a walk-off RBI double.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Dean scores 38 in loss

Bradley Dean (Gate City) had his best game of the season in the last game of the season as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise dropped a 92-89 decision to Catawba on Saturday.

Dean scored a career-high 38 points on 15-of-23 shooting to go along with five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals.

UVa-Wise went 4-24 in what was the program’s 12th straight losing season.

Carolina edges E&H

Four days after an 11-point win over Carolina University, Emory & Henry College dropped a 73-69 decision to the same club.

The Wasps (16-10) were led by the 16-point, five-rebound performance of former Ridgeview High School star Gabe Brown.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Haderer leads E&H to win

Callie Haderer (John Battle) celebrated Senior Day by going for 15 points, four rebounds and three assists in a 71-54 victory over Carolina University.

The Wasps (13-12) shot 49.1 percent from the field.

Johnson stars for UVa-Wise

Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) finished with 23 points, 17 rebounds, five steals, four assists and two blocks in her final home game as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise collected a 75-59 victory over nationally-ranked Catawba.

UVa-Wise (12-15) plays at Carson-Newman on Wednesday in the first round of the South Atlantic Conference tournament.

Furman flattens ETSU

East Tennessee State closed the regular season with a 62-51 loss to visiting Furman.

The Buccaneers (6-21) did get six points and two rebounds from former Gate City High School star Sarah Thompson.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Tornado bops Barton

Diego Marcana had 12 kills and three blocks to highlight King University’s 25-17, 25-18, 25-21 win over Barton. The Tornado improved to 5-9.