LOCAL BRIEFS: Robinette 2nd, Simcox 1st in Big 9 golf
LOCAL BRIEFS: Robinette 2nd, Simcox 1st in Big 9 golf

Tennessee Regional Golf

Tennessee High senior Madeline Simcox took top honors in the Big 9 Conference championships on Thursday at Tri-Cities Golf Club. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

PREP GOLF

Robinette second in Big 9 golf

West Ridge’s Seth Robinette finished second behind Jon Wes Lovelace of Volunteer during the Big 9 Conference championships on Thursday at Tri-Cities Golf Club.

Science Hill won the team title, defeating Elizabethton by six strokes. The Hilltoppers also won the girls team crown by 11 shot over Daniel Boone.

Lovelace captured boys individual honors with a two-under 70, while Robinette finished with a 72.

Tennessee High’s Madeline Simcox was the girls medalist with a 1-under 71 by nine strokes over a trio of competitors. West Ridge’s Kirstyn Moore’s 81 was good for fifth place.

Amateur Golf

Brittain finishes seventh at Senior Open

Tazewell, Virginia, judge Buck Brittain finished tied for seventh at the Senior Open of Virginia, which concluded on Thursday at Independence Golf Club in Midlothian.

Brittain fired rounds of 70 and 72 as his two-day total of 142, was seven strokes behind winner Brendan McGrath of Reston.

