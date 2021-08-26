 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Riddell appears poised to start for ETSU
LOCAL BRIEFS: Riddell appears poised to start for ETSU

Tyler Riddell got the bulk of snaps during East Tennessee State’s final scrimmage on Wednesday at Greene Stadium, and appears to be the choice to start for the Buccaneers on Sept. 4 at Vanderbilt.

Riddell, who started three games in the spring, threw for 200 yards and four touchdowns. Brock Landis, who also started three games in the spring, is sidelined with an injury, according to reports. Cade Larkins, a graduate of David Crockett, was also competing for the position.

Riddell, a redshirt-freshman from Tampa, Florida, completed 61 percent of his passes for 575 yards, three touchdowns and two picks during the spring season.

