LOCAL BRIEFS: Richlands vs. Union football game postponed

Friday night’s highly-anticipated Southwest Virginia football game between the Richlands Blue Tornado and Union Bears at Bullitt Park in Big Stone Gap has been postponed and rescheduled for Oct. 22.

The reason for the postponement was due to the fact Richlands is currently on hiatus due to COVID-19 protocols.

GOLF

Jones leads locals in Chattanooga tourney

Former Northwood High School and Bluefield College standout Dylan Jones led the local contingent on Monday during the opening round of the National Car Rental Tennessee Assistant PGA Championship event at Council Fire Golf Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Jones is tied for 12th after carding a two-over par 74. He is an assistant pro at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.

Johnson City’s Ethan Burger of Elizabethton Municipal Golf Course (75), Bristol’s Alex Clemens of the Olde Farme Golf Club (78), Johnson City’s Tyler Presley of Johnson City Country Club (79) and Blountville’s Andrew Minor of Blackthorn Club (81) were among the 38 players to tee off in the event.

Hixson, Tennessee’s Paul Apyan leads the tournament with a 67.