LOCAL BRIEFS: Richlands' Sage Webb commits to Penn to play football
LOCAL BRIEFS: Richlands' Sage Webb commits to Penn to play football

Richlands High School senior wide receiver Sage Webb announced on Friday night that he has verbally committed to the University of Pennsylvania of the Ivy League.

The announcement was made during Richlands’ intrasquad scrimmage at Ernie Hicks Stadium.

Webb was a Virginia High School Coaches Association first-team all-state selection last season.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners season comes to a close

The 2021 season has concluded for the Bristol State Liners after a positive coronavirus (COVID-19) test from somebody on the roster led to the cancellation of the final four games.

Bristol finished with a 25-23 record under the direction of manager Dave Trembley in what was the first summer for the Appalachian League as a collegiate wood-bat circuit.

Oklahoma State’s Matthew Golda (.301) had the top batting average on the squad, while Georgia Gwinnett College’s Tate Kight’s five home runs led the way and Appy League All-Star Game MVP Cort Maynard (North Carolina (A&T) mashed out a team-high 41 RBIs.

Bethune-Cookman’s Hector Vazquez (4-1, 3.80 ERA) had the most wins on the pitching staff, while LSU-bound Paul Gervase recorded a team-high three saves.

While Bristol’s season concluded, a guy who worked for the team made his Appy League debut on Friday.

Tennessee High graduate Daniel Hicks from NCAA Division III Rhodes College was a groundskeeper at DeVault Stadium this summer for the State Liners.

He, along with recent Richlands High School graduate Jake Altizer, was picked up by the Danville Otterbots on Friday for the season’s final two games. Hicks hit a home run in his second at-bat with the team at Elizabethton’s Joe O’Brien Field as Danville triumphed.

