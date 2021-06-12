LOCAL BRIEFS: Rhoton steps down as Rye Cove’s girls basketball coach

Lisa Starnes Rhoton has stepped down as the head girls basketball coach at Rye Cove High School after two seasons leading the program at her alma mater.

Rhoton was 11-25 during her head-coaching tenure with the Eagles. .

She was a star on Rye Cove’s 1987 VHSL Group A state championship team and later played at Virginia Intermont College.

ABOA to hold training camp

The Appalachian Basketball Officials Association (ABOA) is having an Officials Training Camp on June 24-26.

The camp will be held in conjunction with the Emory & Henry Basketball Team Camp at E&H.

Anyone wanting to learn how to officiate the game of basketball at the high school level are encouraged to attend. The officials camp is free of charge for attendees.

All ABOA returning officials are encouraged to sign up and help work this camp. All parties are asked to contact the following individuals for times and more information: Brad Christian at 423-534-7623 or David Crockett at 276-620-3003. New and returning officials are welcome.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners game rained out