LOCAL BRIEFS: Rhoton steps down as Rye Cove’s girls basketball coach

Lisa Starnes Rhoton has stepped down as the head girls basketball coach at Rye Cove High School after two seasons leading the program at her alma mater.
Rhoton was 11-25 during her head-coaching tenure with the Eagles. .
She was a star on Rye Cove’s 1987 VHSL Group A state championship team and later played at Virginia Intermont College.
ABOA to hold training camp
The Appalachian Basketball Officials Association (ABOA) is having an Officials Training Camp on June 24-26.
The camp will be held in conjunction with the Emory & Henry Basketball Team Camp at E&H.
Anyone wanting to learn how to officiate the game of basketball at the high school level are encouraged to attend. The officials camp is free of charge for attendees.
All ABOA returning officials are encouraged to sign up and help work this camp. All parties are asked to contact the following individuals for times and more information: Brad Christian at 423-534-7623 or David Crockett at 276-620-3003. New and returning officials are welcome.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
State Liners game rained out
Originally, officials in the new-look Appalachian League said that doubleheaders would not be played this season.
That policy apparently went by the wayside and the Bristol State Liners will try to change their fortunes with a twinbill today at DeVault Stadium against the Kingsport Axmen. Gates open at 4 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m.
Saturday’s contest between the two teams was rained.
Bristol (2-4) has lost three straight games and entering Saturday the team’s ERA of 7.40 was the worst in the 10-team wood-bat circuit.
The team batting average of .195 and .936 fielding percentage of the Liners was next-to-last in the statistical rankings. Taylor “T.J.” Jackson of Illinois (.313 batting average), UNC Asheville’s Grayson Preslar (.267) and pitcher Jake DeLisi (0.00 ERA in five innings pitched) have been bright spots for Bristol.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
ETSU adds three-star performer
The East Tennessee State men’s basketball program has signed three-star recruit Kordell Charles, a 6-foot-8 forward from Ontario, Canada.
Charles played at IMG Academy in Florida last season, providing 7.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for a 26-1 squad. He is listed as the No. 146 player in the 2021 Class by Rivals.com.
LATE FRIDAY
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Tillison wins four times
George Wythe High School senior Davion Tillison won four events at Friday’s VHSL Region 1C track and field championships in Christiansburg.
A King University signee, Tillison was triumphant in the boys 200-meter dash (24.28 seconds), long jump (21-02 ½), triple jump (44 feet) and high jump (6-0).
Terry Morgan was triumphant in the 400 (52.95 seconds) and the 4x400 relay team was as well for GW’s boys, who had a score of 121 to tie with Auburn for second place in the team standings. Narrows won with 153 points.
George Wythe’s girls finished fourth in the team standings with 80 points, behind Narrows (155), Auburn (151) and Eastern Montgomery (99). Ella Richardson (100, 19.08 seconds), Haley Faulkner (200, 27.72), McKenzie Tate (400, 1:04.16) and the 4x100 relay team were victorious on the girls side for the Maroons.