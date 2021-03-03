LOCAL BRIEFS: Reynolds, Sizemore. GW relay team win gold at state indoor meet

The other first-place finish from far Southwest Virginia came via George Wythe’s 4x400 relay team as Dylan Jones, Kade Minton, Justin Felts and Joe Wilkins claimed the gold medal in 3:44.29. Minton also finished third in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:49.05.

The other top area finish on the boys side was a runner-up in the shot put by Tazewell’s Gavin Lee with a heave of 46-00 ½.

There were no state champs from far Southwest Virginia in the girls meet.

Patrick Henry’s MacKinley Ottinger came the closest as she finished second in the shot put with a top throw of 32-05.

Tazewell’s Lauren Keene finished third in both the 1,600 (5:53.89) and 3,200 (13:15.02), while George Wythe’s Haley Faulkner (45.70 seconds) and Rural Retreat’s Madelyn King (32-09 ½) also posted third-place finishes.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

VHSL releases early initial rankings

Wise County Central, Virginia High and Marion are tied at the top in the Virginia High School League football Region 2D ratings released on Wednesday.

Eastside and Rural Retreat are tied at the top of Region 1D.