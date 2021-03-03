LOCAL BRIEFS: Reynolds, Sizemore. GW relay team win goal at state indoor meet

Reynolds, Sizemore lead local contingent
Wise County Central’s Maddox Reynolds made a three-peat happen, Rural Retreat’s Chris Sizemore doubled up on the gold and a George Wythe quartet crossed the finish line in first place to highlight Wednesday’s VHSL Class 1/2 indoor track and field state championships on the campus of Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Reynolds won the boys 55-meter hurdles for the third straight year as he crossed the finish line in 7.92 seconds. Daniel Graham of Auburn was runner-up in 8.44 seconds.
It is the fourth state title overall for Reynolds as he won the 110-meter hurdles at the 2019 VHSL Class 2 state outdoor meet.
“I’m just glad that I got to run indoor this year because I was not able to defend my outdoor title last year due to COVID,” Reynolds said. “This year I did not get to practice at all other than the regional championship so I just jumped into it, literally. I’ve just been super blessed with amazing people and God pushing me towards the finish line.”
Sizemore swept the titles in the high jump (5-10) and long jump (20-09), while his Rural Retreat teammate, Lachen Streeby, was victorious in the 500-meters in 1:10.43. The Indians finished third in the team standings behind champion Parry McCluer (58) and runner-up Altavista (56).
The other first-place finish from far Southwest Virginia came via George Wythe’s 4x400 relay team as Dylan Jones, Kade Minton, Justin Felts and Joe Wilkins claimed the gold medal in 3:44.29. Minton also finished third in the 1,000-meter run with a time of 2:49.05.
The other top area finish on the boys side was a runner-up in the shot put by Tazewell’s Gavin Lee with a heave of 46-00 ½.
There were no state champs from far Southwest Virginia in the girls meet.
Patrick Henry’s MacKinley Ottinger came the closest as she finished second in the shot put with a top throw of 32-05.
Tazewell’s Lauren Keene finished third in both the 1,600 (5:53.89) and 3,200 (13:15.02), while George Wythe’s Haley Faulkner (45.70 seconds) and Rural Retreat’s Madelyn King (32-09 ½) also posted third-place finishes.
VHSL releases early initial rankings
Wise County Central, Virginia High and Marion are tied at the top in the Virginia High School League football Region 2D ratings released on Wednesday.
Eastside and Rural Retreat are tied at the top of Region 1D.
It is still very early in the process, with the only local teams to have played two games being Gate City, Honaker and Lee in Southwest Virginia. Most schools have played just once, and several have yet to tee it up, including George Wythe and Twin Springs.
Proffitt to lead Tennessee High boys golf
Wally Proffitt has been selected as the new boys golf coach at Tennessee High, leaving his position on the THS football staff after 25 years to take the new role.
Proffitt, also a wellness and physical education teacher at Tennessee High, has also coached softball and baseball for the Vikings.
He replaces Bob Zeiger, who retired after last season, his 49th year with the Vikings golf program.
Monsanto earns SoCon freshman honors
ETSU’s guard Damari Monsanto has been chosen as the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year, having contributed 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds, starting in 18 of 23 games this season for the Buccaneers. He was also tabbed for All-SoCon third team honors.
In addition, ETSU redshirt junior Lederrius Brewer has been picked as a SoCon first team honoree, leading the Buccaneers with 16.6 points a game. The redshirt junior guard ranks fourth in the conference in steals (1.6), seventh in scoring, ninth in field goal percentage (.470), 10th in three-point field goal percentage (.390) and is tied for 10th in threes made per game (2.5).
UNCG’s Isaiah Miller was named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, and VMI’s Dan Earl was pegged Coach of the Year.
UVa-Wise thumps King
Gabe Wurst hit a grand slam, Bret Roberts drove in two runs and Tyler Campbell had a pair of hits, leading the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 10-3 non-conference victory at King.
Junior Renwick, Connor Andrews and David Carnicella had two hits each for King (3-4). Renwick hit a two-run home run for the Tornado, who visit NCAA Division II No. 3 ranked Mount Olive on Saturday.
UVa-Wise (1-5) picked up its initial win of the season. Jimmy Vanosdale picked up the win on the mound for the Cavaliers, who travel to Carson-Newman on Friday.
King spiked at North Greenville
Julie Ward had 12 kills and 11 digs and Abigail Shaffer added 19 digs in King’s 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22 Conference Carolinas loss to North Greenville.
Georgia Davis had 20 assists and Katie Harless added 18 in the league opener for the Tornado (3-2, 0-1). .
UVa-Wise swept by Lions
Kelsey Green had nine kills and Makayla Ledford (Daniel Boone) dished out 13 assists in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 25-14, 25-17, 15-17 South Atlantic Conference loss to Mars Hill.
Crusaders raid King
Jackson Carroll had 10 kills and Joshua Kim added nine kills in King’s 25-21, 26-24, 25-22 Conference Carolinas setback at North Greenville.
King (6-5, 3-3) also received eight kills, seven digs and three blocks by Diego Marcano, and 24 assists from JT. Deppe.
Graham athletes to sign up
Graham seniors Conor Douthat and Ann Gray Perdue will take part in a signing ceremony on Monday, with both continuing their education and athletic careers at Emory & Henry College.
Douthat will swim for the Wasps, while Perdue will play tennis.
Norris strong in first start
Detroit’s Daniel Norris (Science Hill) pitched two scoreless innings in his first Grapefruit League start of 2021, getting a no-decision in the Tigers’ 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon.
Norris struck out two and an error by shortstop Willi Castro allowed the only baserunner to reach against the left-hander.
Nominations being accepted for NFF ME Hall of Fame
The National Football Foundation Mountain Empire Hall of Fame is taking nominations for the Class of 2022, with a deadline of March 31.
The Hall of Fame, which will open its first display area at Meadowview Conference & Convention Center in April, recognizes the contributions of student-athletes, coaches and officials for high school legends in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.
To qualify, players must have graduated from high school 10-plus years ago and have played for a school in the Mountain Empire region. Nominees will be placed on a ballot with a limited number selected for the annual inauguration class.
The Hall of Fame inducted its first members in 2015, with the Class of 2021 tentatively set for May.
For more information or to submit a nomination, visit nffmountainempirechapter.weebly.com
Much more on the organization and the new home for the Hall of Fame next week in the Bristol Herald Courier.