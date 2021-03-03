LOCAL BRIEFS: Reynolds, Sizemore. GW relay team win goal at state indoor meet

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UVa-Wise thumps King

Gabe Wurst hit a grand slam, Bret Roberts drove in two runs and Tyler Campbell had a pair of hits, leading the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 10-3 non-conference victory at King.

Junior Renwick, Connor Andrews and David Carnicella had two hits each for King (3-4). Renwick hit a two-run home run for the Tornado, who visit NCAA Division II No. 3 ranked Mount Olive on Saturday.

UVa-Wise (1-5) picked up its initial win of the season. Jimmy Vanosdale picked up the win on the mound for the Cavaliers, who travel to Carson-Newman on Friday.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

King spiked at North Greenville

Julie Ward had 12 kills and 11 digs and Abigail Shaffer added 19 digs in King’s 25-21, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22 Conference Carolinas loss to North Greenville.

Georgia Davis had 20 assists and Katie Harless added 18 in the league opener for the Tornado (3-2, 0-1). .

UVa-Wise swept by Lions

Kelsey Green had nine kills and Makayla Ledford (Daniel Boone) dished out 13 assists in the University of Virginia’s College at Wise’s 25-14, 25-17, 15-17 South Atlantic Conference loss to Mars Hill.

MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Crusaders raid King

Jackson Carroll had 10 kills and Joshua Kim added nine kills in King’s 25-21, 26-24, 25-22 Conference Carolinas setback at North Greenville.

King (6-5, 3-3) also received eight kills, seven digs and three blocks by Diego Marcano, and 24 assists from JT. Deppe.

HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETICS

Graham athletes to sign up

Graham seniors Conor Douthat and Ann Gray Perdue will take part in a signing ceremony on Monday, with both continuing their education and athletic careers at Emory & Henry College.

Douthat will swim for the Wasps, while Perdue will play tennis.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Norris strong in first start

Detroit’s Daniel Norris (Science Hill) pitched two scoreless innings in his first Grapefruit League start of 2021, getting a no-decision in the Tigers’ 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday afternoon.

Norris struck out two and an error by shortstop Willi Castro allowed the only baserunner to reach against the left-hander.



Nominations being accepted for NFF ME Hall of Fame

The National Football Foundation Mountain Empire Hall of Fame is taking nominations for the Class of 2022, with a deadline of March 31.

The Hall of Fame, which will open its first display area at Meadowview Conference & Convention Center in April, recognizes the contributions of student-athletes, coaches and officials for high school legends in Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Western North Carolina.

To qualify, players must have graduated from high school 10-plus years ago and have played for a school in the Mountain Empire region. Nominees will be placed on a ballot with a limited number selected for the annual inauguration class.

The Hall of Fame inducted its first members in 2015, with the Class of 2021 tentatively set for May.

For more information or to submit a nomination, visit

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALLMonsanto earns SoCon freshman honorsETSU's guard Damari Monsanto has been chosen as the Southern Conference Freshman of the Year, having contributed 11.7 points and 7.3 rebounds, starting in 18 of 23 games this season for the Buccaneers. He was also tabbed for All-SoCon third team honors.In addition, ETSU redshirt junior Lederrius Brewer has been picked as a SoCon first team honoree, leading the Buccaneers with 16.6 points a game. The redshirt junior guard ranks fourth in the conference in steals (1.6), seventh in scoring, ninth in field goal percentage (.470), 10th in three-point field goal percentage (.390) and is tied for 10th in threes made per game (2.5).UNCG's Isaiah Miller was named Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year, and VMI's Dan Earl was pegged Coach of the Year.