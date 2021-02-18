LOCAL BRIEFS: Ramseyer, the architect of UVa-Wise football dies at age 84

LATE WEDNESDAY

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Tazewell boys, Rural Retreat girls triumphant

Tazewell took the boys team title and Rural Retreat won the girls championship at Wednesday’s VHSL Region 1D/2D indoor track and field championships, held outside at Patrick Henry High School.

Cassius Harris won both the 300-meter dash (38.98 seconds), triple jump (38 feet) to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Tazewell’s Ian Rhudy added a victory in the 1,000-meter run in 3:17. While Gavin Lee won the shot put with a heave of 41 feet, 11 inches. The 156 points for the Bulldogs easily outdistanced runner-up Rural Retreat’s total of 77.

Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick (1,600 and 3,200) and Rural Retreat’s Chris Sizemore (long jump, high jump) joined Harris in winning multiple events.

Tazewell almost made it a sweep of the team titles, but the Bulldogs lost by five points (123-118) to Rural Retreat in the team standings.

Madelyn King swept the long jump (15-10) and triple jump (32-9) to lead the way for Rural Retreat, while Jade Streeby (high jump) and Olivia Crigger (55-meter dash) were also victorious for the Indians.

Tazewell’s Lauren Keene swept the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.

The VHSL state meet is set for March 3 at Liberty University.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

E&H wins at Ferrum

Brylee Jones had 14 points and six rebounds to lead Emory & Henry to 63-60 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Ferrum.

Taylor Gilbert tallied 11 points for the Wasps (4-5, 4-3), which fell behind 20-5 in the first quarter, but trailed by just one at halftime. Alexis Hoppers tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Vansant’s 24 leads UVa-Wise past Bears

Nia Vansant contributed24 points and seven rebounds to lead the Highland Cavaliers (12-3, 10-3) to a 68-45 South Atlantic Conference victory at Lenoir-Rhyne.

Kalee Johnson (Elizabethton) added 13 points and Ada Stanley tossed in 12.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Whiteside cans game-winner for UVa-Wise

Cameron Whiteside made a layup with :02 seconds left on the clock to lift the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 71-70 win over the Bears.

Whiteside had 25 points for the Highland Cavaliers (4-13, 3-13). Kaeleb Carter added 17.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

King drops season opener

Ruben Laureano scored for King in a 3-1 opening match loss to Tusculum.

King was out-shot 13 to 6, with King goalkeepers recording three saves.