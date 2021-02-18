LOCAL BRIEFS: Ramseyer, the architect of UVa-Wise football dies at age 84

Former UVa-Wise coach Ramseyer dies
Bill Ramseyer, the architect of the football program at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise and the school’s first head coach, died on Thursday at the age of 84.
Ramseyer went 62-46 at the helm of the Highland Cavaliers from 1991-2001 and guided the team to two NAIA playoff berths. Prior to that, he had a successful run leading the gridiron program at Wilmington College in Ohio.
“Coach Ramseyer developed a strong foundation for our football program,” UVa-Wise athletic director Kendall Rainey said in a press release. “He was loved by the entire UVa-Wise community. He instilled strong values in many young men throughout his career, and his leadership served as an inspiration to so many who are part of the Highland Cavalier family. We wish the Ramseyer family strength during this time.”
GW-Honaker postponed until tonight
For a second day in a row, Honaker’s VHSL Class 1 girls basketball state semifinal home game with George Wythe has been postponed due to weather. Those clubs are now slated to meet tonight at Honaker at 7 p.m.
State titles to be determined on Sunday
Due to continued weather issues, two Virginia High School League state championship games that involve local teams will be held on Sunday, with sites and games times still to be determined.
The winner of George Wythe and Honaker girls will host Riverheads on Sunday in the Class 1 girls finale, while the winner of Radford at Union boys will play East Rockingham in the Class 2 boys finale, also on Sunday.
King tops unbeaten Bobcats
Darron Howard scored 21 points and added six rebounds, leading King to a 99-96 Conference Carolinas victory over previously unbeaten Lees-McRae.
Jamarquis Johnson scored 13 points and Damion Ottman and Isaiah Curry added 12 apiece. Brandon Lamberth tossed in 11 to give the Tornado five double-figure scorers.
Lee paces King to victory
Trinity Lee contributed 15 points and nine rebounds to lead King (8-6, 7-6) to a 74-43 rout of Lees-McRae.
Julie Ford added 12 points and six boards, while Kiki Samsel, Jhayda McKinney and Virginia High graduate Jada Owens scored eight points each. Ali Golden dished out six assists.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Tazewell boys, Rural Retreat girls triumphant
Tazewell took the boys team title and Rural Retreat won the girls championship at Wednesday’s VHSL Region 1D/2D indoor track and field championships, held outside at Patrick Henry High School.
Cassius Harris won both the 300-meter dash (38.98 seconds), triple jump (38 feet) to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Tazewell’s Ian Rhudy added a victory in the 1,000-meter run in 3:17. While Gavin Lee won the shot put with a heave of 41 feet, 11 inches. The 156 points for the Bulldogs easily outdistanced runner-up Rural Retreat’s total of 77.
Grundy’s Kaleb Elswick (1,600 and 3,200) and Rural Retreat’s Chris Sizemore (long jump, high jump) joined Harris in winning multiple events.
Tazewell almost made it a sweep of the team titles, but the Bulldogs lost by five points (123-118) to Rural Retreat in the team standings.
Madelyn King swept the long jump (15-10) and triple jump (32-9) to lead the way for Rural Retreat, while Jade Streeby (high jump) and Olivia Crigger (55-meter dash) were also victorious for the Indians.
Tazewell’s Lauren Keene swept the 1,600 and 3,200-meter runs.
The VHSL state meet is set for March 3 at Liberty University.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E&H wins at Ferrum
Brylee Jones had 14 points and six rebounds to lead Emory & Henry to 63-60 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Ferrum.
Taylor Gilbert tallied 11 points for the Wasps (4-5, 4-3), which fell behind 20-5 in the first quarter, but trailed by just one at halftime. Alexis Hoppers tallied 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Vansant’s 24 leads UVa-Wise past Bears
Nia Vansant contributed24 points and seven rebounds to lead the Highland Cavaliers (12-3, 10-3) to a 68-45 South Atlantic Conference victory at Lenoir-Rhyne.
Kalee Johnson (Elizabethton) added 13 points and Ada Stanley tossed in 12.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Whiteside cans game-winner for UVa-Wise
Cameron Whiteside made a layup with :02 seconds left on the clock to lift the University of Virginia’s College at Wise to a 71-70 win over the Bears.
Whiteside had 25 points for the Highland Cavaliers (4-13, 3-13). Kaeleb Carter added 17.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
King drops season opener
Ruben Laureano scored for King in a 3-1 opening match loss to Tusculum.
King was out-shot 13 to 6, with King goalkeepers recording three saves.