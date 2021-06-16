 Skip to main content
LOCAL BRIEFS: Rally falls short for State Liners at Greeneville
LOCAL BRIEFS: Rally falls short for State Liners at Greeneville

  • Updated
Elizabethton River Riders vs Bristol State Liners

Bristol State Liners pitcher Zach Voelker didn't pitch, but the State Liners dropped a 5-4 Appalachian League decision to Greeneville on Wednesday night. 

 David Crigger/Bristol Herald Courier

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners lose at Greeneville

Brian Perez (Bethune-Cookman) had himself a night, but the Bristol State Liners suffered a 5-4 Appalachian League loss to the Greeneville Flyboys on Wednesday.

Perez went 3-for-5 and delivered a RBI single in the ninth inning, but the rally eventually fell short for the State Liners (5-5) as their three-game winning streak was snapped.

Jermaine White added two hits and Tate Kight scored two runs for Bristol, which hosts the Johnson City Doughboys tonight.

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Dude Perfect event set for BMS

Dude Perfect, which is billed as the most-subscribed sports channel on YouTube and one of the top 20 channels in the entire YouTube lineup, will be at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday.

The Dude Perfect cast will perform creative motorized competitions and escape escapades on the BMS’s infield and backstretch, where some of the dirt from the Bristol Dirt Race will be in use.

Called “Chaos at the Colosseum”, the diverse show will feature a variety of high-performance vehicles, including Monster Trucks, Drift Cars, Freestyle Motocross Bikes, ATVs, Demolition Derby Cars and even the motorized Food City Shopping Cart.

DJ Sterl the Pearl, the official DJ for the University of Tennessee’s football team, will provide the music. The event will also include fireworks.

Event tickets and parking can be purchased at www.bristolmotorspeedway.com. A limited supply of walkup tickets will be available on Friday at Gate 13. Spectator gates open at 5 p.m., with the event starting at 6 p.m.

VHSL Regional Capsules
VHSL Regional Capsules

  • Updated

Twenty-eight win-or-go-home regional tournament games involving teams from far Southwest Virginia will be held today at venues near and far.

