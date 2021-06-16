LOCAL BRIEFS: Rally falls short for State Liners at Greeneville

COLLEGE BASEBALL

State Liners lose at Greeneville

Brian Perez (Bethune-Cookman) had himself a night, but the Bristol State Liners suffered a 5-4 Appalachian League loss to the Greeneville Flyboys on Wednesday.

Perez went 3-for-5 and delivered a RBI single in the ninth inning, but the rally eventually fell short for the State Liners (5-5) as their three-game winning streak was snapped.

Jermaine White added two hits and Tate Kight scored two runs for Bristol, which hosts the Johnson City Doughboys tonight.

BRISTOL MOTOR SPEEDWAY

Dude Perfect event set for BMS

Dude Perfect, which is billed as the most-subscribed sports channel on YouTube and one of the top 20 channels in the entire YouTube lineup, will be at Bristol Motor Speedway on Friday.

The Dude Perfect cast will perform creative motorized competitions and escape escapades on the BMS’s infield and backstretch, where some of the dirt from the Bristol Dirt Race will be in use.