LOCAL BRIEFS: Rain stops BMS racing program

MOTORSPORTS
BMS racing program halted by rain
Following a busy schedule that began at 9 a.m., action in the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals was stopped early by rain at around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Weather permitting, another full program is set for today with competition in the Stock Car, Open Modified, 604 Late Model and Hornet classes.
Tuesday’s program actually lasted until the 1 a.m. curfew Wednesday morning. In an event that ended at 12:34 a.m., NASCAR Cup regular Austin Dillon took the 604 feature by a margin of 3.592 seconds over Shan Smith and 13-year-old Florida driver Jackson Hise.
The list of feature winners from Wednesday included Cole Ignaszewski (Sport Mod 3), Maquire DeJong (Sport Mod 2), Josh Most (Sport Mod 1), Damon Murty (Stock Car 2), Dallon Murty (Stock Car 1), Kyle Strickler (Open Mod 1), Michael Asberry (Open Mod 2), Oscar McCown (604 Late Model 3) and Ross White in 604 Late Model 2.
Grandstands will open Friday and Saturday when several NASCAR Cup stars expected to headline the Super Late Model events.
Turner perfect in King sweep
Carly Turner tossed the first perfect game in King program history, striking out 10 and walking none in a 23-0 rout of Bluefield State in the second game of a Wednesday twinbill.
Turner also drove in four runs and scored three more for the Tornado (10-6). Ridgeview graduates Marleigh Duncan and Nikole Counts combined for six hits, seven runs and three RBIs. Sullivan East graduate Chelsea Sams and Rikkelle Miller homered and Counts scattered just four hits in an 18-3 first game win.
Wasps ranked 20th in nation
Emory & Henry is ranked in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III softball poll for the second time in program history.
The Wasps (10-2) are 20th, one of three ODAC schools in the top 25 poll.
King whacks Montreat
Julie Ward and Brittney Ramsey (Chuckey-Doak) had seven kills apiece in King’s 25-16, 25-18, 25-21 non-conference win over Montreat.
Abigale Jayne (Sullivan South) and Kayley Holtsclaw (Sullivan Central) each had six kills for the Tornado (7-2). Georgia Davis had 16 assists and Katie Harless (Abingdon) added 14. Ramsey also had three blocks.
E&H places 4 players on Team of Week
NCAA D3football.com has selected Emory & Henry football players Grayson Overstreet, Jay Swegheimer, Hunter Taylor and Ivan Phillips for recognition.
Vols homer past Bucs in 10
Jordan Beck hit his second home run of the game, a three-run shot in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting 10th ranked Tennessee past ETSU 9-6 on Tuesday night.
Ethan Cady led ETSU (10-6) with three hits, including a home run, and also scored three runs. The Bucs led 6-5 before the Vols scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to eventually force extra innings.
Stallworth claims SoCon honors
Lindsey Stallworth, who became the first female ETSU cross country runner to earn All-American honors in program history last weekend, has been selected as the Southern Conference Student-Athlete of the Week.
TSSAA moves title games to Chattanooga
The TSSAA Board of Control has voted on Tuesday to move the state football championship from Cookeville to Chattanooga for the 2021 and ‘22 seasons.
Two more teams select managers
Joe Oliver, who spent 13 years with seven different teams as a major league catcher, will be the manager of the Bluefield Ridge Runners in the Appalachian League’s new college wood-bat format.
The Greeneville Flyboys have selected Alan Regier as their manager for the 2021 season. Regier has 28 years of experience in scouting and player devclopment with five najor league teams.