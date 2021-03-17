LOCAL BRIEFS: Rain stops BMS racing program

Tuesday’s program actually lasted until the 1 a.m. curfew Wednesday morning. In an event that ended at 12:34 a.m., NASCAR Cup regular Austin Dillon took the 604 feature by a margin of 3.592 seconds over Shan Smith and 13-year-old Florida driver Jackson Hise.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Turner perfect in King sweep

Carly Turner tossed the first perfect game in King program history, striking out 10 and walking none in a 23-0 rout of Bluefield State in the second game of a Wednesday twinbill.

Turner also drove in four runs and scored three more for the Tornado (10-6). Ridgeview graduates Marleigh Duncan and Nikole Counts combined for six hits, seven runs and three RBIs. Sullivan East graduate Chelsea Sams and Rikkelle Miller homered and Counts scattered just four hits in an 18-3 first game win.

Wasps ranked 20th in nation

Emory & Henry is ranked in the National Fastpitch Coaches Association Division III softball poll for the second time in program history.

The Wasps (10-2) are 20th, one of three ODAC schools in the top 25 poll.