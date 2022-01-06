LOCAL BRIEFS: Quarles sets ETSU coaching staff

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Quarles sets ETSU coaching staff

New East Tennessee State football coach George Quarles has revealed his coaching staff, including nine full-time staff members that worked under Randy Sanders last season.

That includes defensive coordinator Billy Taylor, who has also been promoted to associate head coach. The defensive unit unchanged as Steve Brown (Defensive Backs), Anthony Shakir (Defensive Line), Dylan Lewellyn (Outside Linebackers) and Dwight Evans (RAMs) also return.

Four coaches will remain on the offensive side of the ball, including Mike Rader who will serve primarily as the wide receivers coach. The Bucs will also retain Gary Downs as the running backs coach and recruiting coordinator, while moving Price Partrick to the dual role of tight ends and director of football operations.

In addition, Doug Blevins remains on staff as the kicking specialist.

The lone newcomers are Adam Neugebauer, formerly of Slippery Rock, who will be offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, in addition to Dru Duke, who follows Quarles from Furman as offensive line coach.