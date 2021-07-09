LOCAL BRIEFS: Pulaski shells State Liners, 10-4

This was a Shell Game in which the Bristol State Liners were shelled.

The Pulaski River Turtles, owners of the Appalachian League’s best record, cracked out 10 hits in a 10-4 win over Bristol on Friday night at Calfee Park.

The State Liners (15-12) were unable to snap their losing streak against the Turtles as the slide reached three games.

Pulaski (18-11) received a 3-for-4 effort from Irvin Escobar (Bethune Cookman) and a home run from Missouri’s Ross Lovich.

Bristol was led by the two hits and two RBIs from Taylor “T.J.” Jackson (Illinois), while Aaron Dolney (Hillsborough Community College) drove in two runs. Former King University standout Jake DeLisi was the losing pitcher.

Bristol was outscored 23-8 in its two games against the River Turtles.

Pulaski posted an emphatic 13-4 beatdown of Bristol on Thursday in a contest that took 4-hours, 43-minutes to complete.

Bristol received fourth-inning home runs from Tate Kight (Georgia Gwinnett) and Grayson Preslar (UNC Asheville) in building a 4-0 lead, but Pulaski scored 13 unanswered runs. Kight and Preslar each had two hits for the State Liners, while Cort Maynard drove in the team’s other two runs.