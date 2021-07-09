LOCAL BRIEFS: Pulaski shells State Liners, 10-4

This was a Shell Game in which the Bristol State Liners were shelled.
The Pulaski River Turtles, owners of the Appalachian League’s best record, cracked out 10 hits in a 10-4 win over Bristol on Friday night at Calfee Park.
The State Liners (15-12) were unable to snap their losing streak against the Turtles as the slide reached three games.
Pulaski (18-11) received a 3-for-4 effort from Irvin Escobar (Bethune Cookman) and a home run from Missouri’s Ross Lovich.
Bristol was led by the two hits and two RBIs from Taylor “T.J.” Jackson (Illinois), while Aaron Dolney (Hillsborough Community College) drove in two runs. Former King University standout Jake DeLisi was the losing pitcher.
Bristol was outscored 23-8 in its two games against the River Turtles.
Pulaski posted an emphatic 13-4 beatdown of Bristol on Thursday in a contest that took 4-hours, 43-minutes to complete.
Bristol received fourth-inning home runs from Tate Kight (Georgia Gwinnett) and Grayson Preslar (UNC Asheville) in building a 4-0 lead, but Pulaski scored 13 unanswered runs. Kight and Preslar each had two hits for the State Liners, while Cort Maynard drove in the team’s other two runs.
The River Turtles pushed across eight runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good.
PREP BASEBALL
FCA All-Star Event
Lebanon High School will be the site of today’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes All-Star Baseball Game. The contest will feature some of the area’s top seniors.
The game will start at 1 p.m.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former UVa-Wise player killed
Munstier Sharfi, a former football player at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, was killed on Thursday.
A press release from the Washington, D.C., metropolitan police stated, “On Thursday, July 8, 2021 at approximately 9:20 pm, Mr. Muntsier Sharfi was shot and killed in the 3300 block of Southern Avenue, SE. The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the public’s assistance in gathering information regarding this homicide.”
Sharfi played for the Highland Cavaliers from 2017-2019. The tight end/wide receiver from Manassas, Virginia, had six catches for 51 yards during the 2019 season.
“Thank you Lord for allowing me to be a small part of Muntsier Sharfi’s life,” UVa-Wise head coach Dane Damron wrote on Twitter. “His infectious smile and coming to work every day will stay with me. Godspeed #19”
It was the program’s second tragedy in less than four months.
Donovon Lynch, another former football player at UVa-Wise, died in an officer-involved shooting incident in Virginia Beach on March 26.
DRAG RACING
Junior event set for Bristol Dragway
The future stars of the National Hot Rod Association will converge at Bristol Dragway from July 10-17 for Thunder Valley Junior Drag Racing Week.
Nearly 500 drivers from around the East Coast, ranging in age from 6-17, will compete in the annual event that has been held at Bristol Dragway 17 of the last 18 years.
The week culminates with the NHRA Junior Drag Racing League Eastern Conference Finals from July 15-17.
MOTOCROSS
Muddy Creek to host state race
The 37th annual Tennessee State Motocross Championship will be held Saturday and Sunday at Muddy Creek Raceway in Blountville.
Riders from across the nation are expected to compete. Sunday’s schedule includes 25 classes of competition, including the AMA Pro-Am points race along with Vintage and Evolution classes.
GOLF
Brittain improves at U.S. Senior Open
Tazewell County judge and amateur golfer Buck Brittain shot a 4-over 74 in the second round of the U.S. Senior Open on Friday at the Omaha Country Club in Omaha, Neb.
Brittain, who shot a 78 on Thursday, recorded two birdies and six bogeys on Friday to finish with a two-round total of 152. He missed the 36-hole cut by five strokes.
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
Washington County wins opener by forfeit
The Washington County Junior League All-Star team advanced to the Virginia Junior League State Tournament semifinals with a forfeit win over Richmond County.
Washington County, playing on its own John Doss Field, will play Central Accomack today at 4:30 p.m. Central defeated Gordonsville 4-0 on Friday afternoon. That will be preceded by a 2 p.m. semifinal contest against Woodstock-Edinberg _ a 14-4 winner over Western Branch _ and Chesterfield _ an 8-2 winner against McLean.
The double-elimination tournament will continue through Monday.